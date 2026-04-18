Donald Trump has pledged to release classified government files on alien and extraterrestrial life, sparking widespread excitement and a surge in online conspiracy theories, most prominently the decades-old 'Project Blue Beam' theory, which alleges a government plot to stage a fake alien encounter.

The president issued the directive on 19 February 2026 via Truth Social, ordering the Department of Defense and other federal agencies to begin releasing files on unidentified aerial phenomena. On 17 April 2026, speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona, he told the crowd that 'very interesting documents' had already been found and that 'first releases will begin very, very soon.'

Both statements followed a podcast appearance by former President Barack Obama, in which he said aliens were 'real.' He later clarified that he meant the universe's vast scale made the existence of life elsewhere statistically likely, while noting he had seen no evidence of contact during his time in office.

Trump's Truth Social Directive and What It Covered

Trump posted on Truth Social on the evening of 19 February 2026, announcing that he would direct Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and officials at other relevant agencies to begin the process of identifying and releasing government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and any other information connected to these 'highly complex but extremely interesting and important' matters.

Asked directly by reporters aboard Air Force One whether he believed aliens existed, Trump said, 'I don't have an opinion on it. I never talk about it. A lot of people do. A lot of people believe it.' He also accused Obama of disclosing classified information, saying, 'I may get him out of trouble by declassifying.'

Former director of the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, Sean Kirkpatrick, pushed back on that framing, telling Scientific American that 'Obama said nothing classified and, in fact, said nothing that hasn't been said in many forums, including in congressional testimony.'

Three days after the directive, Hegseth told reporters the Pentagon was 'working on it' and said his team would be 'in full compliance' with Trump's instructions. 'I don't want to oversell how much time it will take,' he added. 'We're digging in.'

That same week, the White House press office responded to questions about Lara Trump's claim that the president had a prepared speech on extraterrestrial life with a terse denial. 'A speech on aliens would be news to me,' press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, according to Time.

The Turning Point USA Announcement and Congressional Pressure

Speaking to an audience in Phoenix on the evening of 17 April 2026, Trump gave his most specific update yet. 'This process is well underway, and many very interesting documents have been found, I must say, and the first releases will begin very, very soon,' he said, according to NBC News.

President Trump activates the first phase of Project Blue Beam for the public by announcing that he will immediately release files on the existence of alien life.



“This process is well underway, and we’ve found many very interesting documents, I must say.” pic.twitter.com/yOofNCYbBs — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) April 17, 2026

He prefaced the remarks by saying he had chosen to save the announcement for that particular crowd: 'I know you people, you're really into that. I don't know that I am.' The Pentagon did not respond to requests for comment on the timing or contents of the forthcoming release.

Trump's remarks came amid a standoff between Congress and the Department of Defense. On 1 April 2026, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform's Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, sent a letter to Hegseth demanding the release of 46 specific classified UAP video files by 14 April.

The letter stated that 'whistleblowers informed the Task Force that AARO possesses additional video records of potential UAP sightings' and that 'the continued lack of transparency surrounding these anomalies and the potential national security threat they pose is troubling.'

The 14 April deadline passed without the videos being delivered. Luna told NewsNation she was considering using subpoena authority if the footage was not released and noted publicly that the Pentagon had not responded to her letter 'until we reached out,' calling the oversight gap 'how convenient.'

According to Newsweek, the Pentagon subsequently confirmed that AARO is 'working in close coordination with the White House and across federal agencies to consolidate existing UAP records collections and facilitate the expeditious release of never-before-seen UAP information.'

Conspiracy Theory Resurfaces Amid Announcements

As Trump's February directive spread across social media, renewed discussion of 'Project Blue Beam' also emerged, a conspiracy theory first published by Canadian writer Serge Monast in 1994. The theory alleges that NASA, in coordination with the United Nations, planned to use advanced holographic technology to stage a fake alien invasion or simulate a supernatural event in the sky. The supposed aim was to undermine existing religious and political structures and usher in a totalitarian world government.

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The theory has no basis in declassified government documents, and no official whistleblower from NASA or the United Nations has ever confirmed the existence of a programme by that name. NASA has denied any involvement.

According to Newsweek, the theory had already seen a revival in late 2024 during a wave of unexplained drone sightings over New Jersey and New York, drawing posts from high-profile accounts including Roseanne Barr and commentator Alex Jones. Critics, including former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, described the resurgence as 'this year's QAnon.'

Trump's announcement has reignited a similar pattern. The theory's four alleged stages include triggered earthquakes to discredit existing religions, a global holographic light show projecting religious figures, ELF and VLF wave broadcasts designed to simulate voices in listeners' heads, and a staged alien invasion intended to force nations into surrendering sovereignty to a central authority. No technological mechanism for any of these alleged stages has been demonstrated, and no credible evidence for the theory's underlying premise has emerged from official sources.

Whatever the forthcoming files contain, the gap between Trump's 'very, very soon' and the Pentagon's silence on a precise timeline means the world will continue watching and speculating for some time yet.