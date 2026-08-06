Perez Hilton's name has once again dominated headlines, but this time the attention has little to do with celebrity gossip.

Following reports that the veteran blogger was taken to hospital after an alarming TikTok livestream, social media quickly became flooded with another sensational claim, that Hilton had allegedly lost $10 million (£7.5 million) in a cryptocurrency real estate investment scam.

Hilton's Alleged Crypto Real Estate Scam

The latest rumours claim that a Nigerian man identified as Kelvin was arrested by the FBI over an alleged cryptocurrency and real estate fraud involving Hilton.

According to the widely shared posts, Hilton had reportedly been communicating with the suspect about a real estate investment before transferring $10 million through cryptocurrency.

The posts further allege that communication between the two suddenly stopped after the transfer. They claim Hilton received no response for six days before becoming emotionally distressed and later appearing in a disturbing TikTok livestream.

The same viral narrative alleges that the livestream showed Hilton harming himself before emergency responders transported him to hospital.

FBI has arrested a Nigerian man Kelvin over involvement in a $10 million real estate cryptocurrency fràud involving blogger Perez Hilton



According to reports, the victim identified as Perez Hilton had been chatting with Kelvin regarding a real estate investment. Perez Hilton… pic.twitter.com/7OC9O7sNRQ — Mickey (@BigMickey_02) August 5, 2026

Authorities Confirm Hospital Response

While questions remain surrounding the cryptocurrency allegations, authorities have confirmed details about the emergency response at Hilton's Miami home.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said deputies responded after receiving numerous reports concerning an individual livestreaming acts of self-harm on TikTok.

According to officials, Hilton was alone when officers arrived. Deputies used crisis intervention techniques designed to safely engage with someone believed to be experiencing a mental health emergency rather than forcing immediate contact.

Authorities later confirmed Hilton was safely removed from the property before being transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he continues receiving medical treatment.

Officials also confirmed that Hilton's children and his mother were safe and were not present during the incident. Mental health professionals and the department's Crisis Response Unit have also been providing support to his family.

Although social media users have attempted to connect the alleged cryptocurrency scam with the livestream, authorities have not identified any motive behind the incident.

Who Is Perez Hilton?

Born Mario Lavandeira, Perez Hilton became one of the most influential figures in entertainment journalism after launching PerezHilton.com during the early 2000s.

His website attracted millions of readers through celebrity rumours, exclusive reports and provocative commentary that regularly shaped the day's entertainment news.

Hilton became well known for writing directly onto paparazzi photographs and publishing blunt opinions that often divided public opinion.

His style attracted criticism from several celebrities over the years, including Khloé Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga, while also making him one of the most recognisable names in celebrity blogging.

Although his influence gradually declined as social media transformed the entertainment industry, Hilton remained active through podcasts, online videos and digital content creation.

The timing of the online claims has inevitably led many people to assume that the reported cryptocurrency fraud directly caused Hilton's emotional distress.

At present, however, there is no publicly available evidence confirming that connection.

No official court documents or FBI announcements currently available have verified that Hilton transferred $10 million in cryptocurrency or that an arrest involving a suspect named Kelvin was linked to him.