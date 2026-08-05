Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton is recovering in hospital after Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports that he appeared to be harming himself during a TikTok livestream from his Miami home, prompting a carefully managed mental health intervention.

Authorities said emergency calls began coming in on Tuesday after members of the public reported seeing a man livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media. Although police initially withheld the individual's identity, subsequent updates confirmed deputies had responded to Hilton's residence and later transported him safely to hospital.

The incident has once again highlighted the difficult intersection of mental health crises, social media and emergency response, where deeply personal moments can unfold before thousands of viewers in real time.

Emergency Calls Trigger Police Response

Perez Hilton, whose legal name is Mario Lavandeira, first rose to prominence during the early 2000s through his celebrity gossip website, becoming one of the internet's most recognisable and controversial entertainment commentators.

On Tuesday, however, attention shifted away from celebrity news and towards his own wellbeing. According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded after receiving reports that an individual appeared to be livestreaming acts of self-harm from inside a residence.

Officers located the home and spoke with family members gathered outside. In a public statement, the sheriff's office said deputies confirmed Hilton was alone inside before deciding not to force an immediate confrontation.

"After assessing the situation, officers decided to tactically disengage while continuing to monitor the situation and providing the needed support to his family," the statement said. Rather than escalating the encounter, officers adopted a crisis intervention strategy designed to reduce risk while maintaining communication.

Why Deputies Chose to Wait

The sheriff's office also explained the reasoning behind its approach. Officials said that when someone appears to be experiencing a mental health crisis or engaging in self-harm, deputies often prioritise time, distance and communication over immediate physical intervention.

According to the agency, creating space can help lower tensions while reducing the likelihood of a dangerous confrontation. The department noted that unless there is an immediate threat to other people, slowing events down may decrease the risk of injury to the individual, emergency responders and members of the public.

The approach reflects modern crisis intervention practices increasingly adopted by law enforcement agencies responding to mental health emergencies. Later, authorities confirmed the situation had ended safely.

The sheriff's office said Hilton was 'safely recovered' before being transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Officials added that members of the department's crisis response unit and licensed mental health professionals remained with Hilton's family, providing emotional support and practical resources throughout the incident. Police have not released further details regarding his medical condition.

Perez Hilton's Team Asks for Privacy

Hilton's management team later issued a brief public statement acknowledging widespread concern following the livestream. Managers Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan said they were aware of the videos circulating online but had initially been unable to establish direct contact with Hilton.

'Our primary concern is Perez's health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family,' they said. The statement continued by asking the public not to speculate while information remained limited.

'Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further. We appreciate everyone's concern and ask that his privacy be respected during this time.'

TikTok reportedly suspended Hilton's account shortly after the livestream, although the platform has not publicly commented on the incident. The episode illustrates how rapidly social media platforms can transform a private mental health emergency into a widely viewed public event, often long before verified information becomes available.

Read more Perez Hilton Recovering in Hospital After Disturbing Livestream Sparks Widespread Concern Perez Hilton Recovering in Hospital After Disturbing Livestream Sparks Widespread Concern

The Long Arc of Perez Hilton

Hilton became one of the defining figures of early internet celebrity culture through his gossip website, where sharp commentary and provocative headlines attracted millions of readers.

His coverage frequently generated controversy, drawing criticism from celebrities including Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Khloé Kardashian and Mila Kunis, among many others. Over time, however, Hilton publicly reflected on that period of his career.

Following the birth of his children, he spoke repeatedly about wanting to move away from the harsh style that had initially made him famous. In his 2020 memoir, Hilton acknowledged many of his earlier posts with regret.

'I have a ton of regrets, particularly because I now see that I never needed to be so mean or cruel,' he wrote. Those later reflections helped reshape his public image from outspoken gossip blogger to a more reflective media personality focused increasingly on family life and entertainment commentary.

While Hilton's career has often placed him at the centre of celebrity controversies, the current situation is fundamentally different. The focus is no longer on internet feuds or tabloid headlines but on an individual receiving medical care following what authorities described as a mental health crisis.

Police have confirmed only that Hilton was safely transported to hospital and that crisis professionals assisted his family throughout the incident. Beyond those confirmed facts, many details remain unknown.

As updates continue to emerge, the incident serves as a reminder that mental health emergencies require careful handling, compassion and respect for privacy, particularly when they unfold in full public view through social media.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, reaching out to a trusted person or a local mental health professional can make an important difference. If there is an immediate risk of harm, contact your local emergency services or a crisis hotline in your area.