Perez Hilton's troubled move from Las Vegas to Miami unfolded amid two major health crises, mounting medical costs and financial strain, with the celebrity vlogger admitting weeks before his harrowing TikTok livestream that he was feeling overwhelmed by the transition.

The 48-year-old, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., moved back to his hometown in June with his three children. He initially described the relocation as a hopeful new beginning, saying he believed the move was spiritually guided and would bring his family closer to relatives.

But behind that optimism, Hilton was reportedly struggling to settle into his new life. His costly hospital stays had taken a toll on his finances, while the move also meant losing some of the perks and favourable treatment he had enjoyed as a local celebrity in Las Vegas.

Financial Strains After Miami Move

Hilton put his Las Vegas property, valued at about £3 million ($4 million), on the market before relocating to Miami. He announced the move in a June YouTube video, describing the decision as a new chapter for himself and his three children.

In Las Vegas, Hilton reportedly enjoyed complimentary services and favourable treatment because of his local celebrity status. Those perks, however, did not follow him to South Florida.

The move came as Hilton was already dealing with the financial impact of his medical treatment. He had previously acknowledged that his hospital bills had taken a toll on his finances, saying he was entering 'hustle mode' to rebuild his income.

As a single father and the family's main provider, the financial strain added another challenge as he adjusted to life in Miami.

Relocation Became Overwhelming

Hilton initially described returning to Miami as a fresh start, saying the Holy Spirit had prompted the move and that being closer to relatives made sense after his health scares.

Read more Perez Hilton Recovering in Hospital After Disturbing Livestream Sparks Widespread Concern Perez Hilton Recovering in Hospital After Disturbing Livestream Sparks Widespread Concern

However, those close to him said adjusting to the move was difficult after the family's established life in Las Vegas.

'He and his family had a good life in Vegas, and the kids were settled,' one source told Page Six. 'I know the transition to a new place, even if it's a place that you have known your whole life, can be difficult and this move was no different for Mario.'

The source added: 'He's only been in Miami a few months, but I didn't get the impression he felt settled yet.'

Hilton also acknowledged the difficulties himself. In a 26 June YouTube video, he said he was 'in a bit of a spiral' because he felt overwhelmed by the move and had stopped doing things he knew were good for him.

'I was in a bit of a spiral because I was overwhelmed with our move to Miami and I didn't do these things that I know are good for me,' he said.

Two Health Crises Before Livestream

Hilton's Miami move followed a difficult period for his health. In March, he revealed he had spent 21 days in hospital after developing sepsis following an ulcer and perforation. He later explained that taking medication without food contributed to the medical emergency.

In April, Hilton returned to hospital with severe leg pain and was diagnosed with a 'massive' blood clot. He underwent emergency surgery to remove it.

The health scares became a major turning point, with Hilton subsequently speaking publicly about his renewed Christian faith.

Harrowing Livestream Sparks Police Response

On 4 August, concerned viewers contacted authorities after Hilton appeared to engage in self-harm during a TikTok livestream. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed receiving multiple reports about a man livestreaming acts of self-harm.

Emergency services responded at about 6:51pm, with authorities eventually entering the home several hours later. Hilton was safely taken to hospital under Florida's Baker Act, which permits involuntary psychiatric assessment in certain circumstances. His three children were not at home.

His family and team later confirmed he was receiving medical care and asked for privacy.

TikTok subsequently deactivated Hilton's account and said the livestream violated its rules. The platform also confirmed that law enforcement was alerted following the broadcast.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental or emotional distress or is considering self-harm, please reach out for help. You can contact 988 in the US and Canada to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or visit 988lifeline.org. Support is free, confidential, and available 24/7. In the UK, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123.