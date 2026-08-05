Emergency responders and specialised crisis units rushed to the Miami residence of celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton following a wave of frantic calls from social media users.

According to official statements from the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement arrived at the property to manage an active mental health crisis after witnesses reported alarming content broadcast online.

Operating under standard de-escalation guidelines, deputies coordinated with on-site family members and established a perimeter to secure the area while confirming the individual was safely inside.

The blogger was subsequently recovered without major incident and transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital for professional evaluation and care.

Page Six reported at exactly 10.41pm on Tuesday night, a dispatch call came in regarding a reported suicide attempt at the property belonging to the 48-year-old internet personality.

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Miami Police Respond To Emergency Dispatch Audio

Officers eventually made entry into the house at around 11 pm alongside other responding units, according to the captured audio.

Following their initial entry, police personnel remained present at the Miami location for several hours to secure the individual and properly manage the ongoing situation as it developed on Tuesday night.

The sheriff's department later provided an official statement confirming the recovery of the blogger. They stated that the individual was 'safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital,' where he is receiving medical attention.

Authorities Provide Support for Perez Hilton Family

The official statement from the department also noted the presence of specialised units at the property. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Unit and Licensed Mental Health Professionals were on the scene. These professionals are actively providing support and resources to the family of the individual following the late night incident.

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., has three children. His family consists of 13-year-old Mario, 11-year-old Mia, and 8-year-old Mayte.

Authorities were told he was completely alone in the house when the emergency unfolded, prompting the swift response from local fire and police services.

Representatives Release Statement Following Social Media Broadcast

Representatives for Hilton addressed the situation in a formal statement provided to Page Six. They noted they 'are aware of the concerning content circulating online' involving their client.

His team added that they have not been able to make direct contact with him yet, despite their ongoing efforts.

They emphasised that their primary concern is the health and well-being of Perez, as well as the overall well-being of his family. Until they have confirmed information, the representatives stated they will not speculate or comment further on the matter. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims.

Recent Hospitalisation Precedes the Latest Medical Emergency

The recent incident follows another medical emergency earlier in the year. Back in March, Hilton made headlines when he was hospitalised after taking flu medication on an empty stomach, an event that was widely reported at the time. That initial issue caused him to develop an ulcer.

The medical complication then progressed into a perforation and eventually sepsis. He spent three full weeks receiving medical care in the hospital as a result of that sequence of events.

Representatives emphasised that their primary focus remains centred on family well-being and medical privacy.