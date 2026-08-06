A disturbing livestream involving celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has sparked a fresh wave of online conspiracy theories, with some social media users and podcast commentators attempting to connect the incident to Ariana Grande's recently released music video, 'Petal'.

The claims gained traction after occult symbolism commentator Isaac Weishaupt discussed the two events in a podcast, while repeatedly stressing that his interpretation was speculative and intended as entertainment rather than fact.

Perez Hilton's Livestream Sparked Online Speculation

The discussion began after footage of Perez Hilton's deeply distressing livestream spread across social media, prompting widespread concern for the gossip blogger's wellbeing.

During his podcast, Weishaupt described the livestream as one of the most disturbing videos he had seen. He also noted that the content involved self harm and warned viewers that the discussion would include sensitive topics.

The commentator revisited Hilton's recent public statements about his health and spirituality, referencing the blogger's account of a lengthy hospital stay earlier this year.

Hilton previously said the experience strengthened his Christian faith and inspired him to share Bible verses and religious messages online.

Weishaupt suggested that a passage from the Book of Kings, which describes followers of Baal harming themselves during an ancient religious challenge, had become central to online discussions.

Ariana Grande's 'Petal' Became Part of the Conversation

Attention soon shifted to Ariana Grande after her music video 'Petal' was released just days before Hilton's livestream.

According to Weishaupt, several visual elements in the video encouraged conspiracy communities to search for hidden meanings. He pointed to recurring imagery including flowers, stars, audition scenes and a decorative bull's head appearing briefly in the background.

The commentator argued that these details could be interpreted as references to ancient mythology, occult symbolism and Hollywood culture. He also highlighted Grande's fictional character name in the video and other production choices as part of his wider symbolic analysis.

Theory Relied on Symbolic Interpretations

Much of Weishaupt's argument centred on symbolism rather than verifiable facts.

He claimed that flower designs, stars and certain numbers have long been associated by conspiracy theorists with hidden belief systems or secret societies.

He also discussed the video's director, referencing previous work that conspiracy communities have similarly analysed for alleged occult imagery.

Throughout the episode, the presenter connected these visual elements with wider claims about Hollywood, celebrity culture and elite influence.

However, he repeatedly acknowledged that the discussion represented his own interpretation. At the beginning of the podcast, he described the subject as a 'totally crazy conspiracy theory' and stated that none of the claims should be treated as established fact.

Experts on visual media have long noted that symbolic imagery in films and music videos often invites multiple interpretations, many of which reflect viewers' personal beliefs rather than the intentions of filmmakers.

No Evidence Supports the Claims

Although the theory has generated discussion across social media, no evidence has emerged linking Perez Hilton's livestream to Ariana Grande's music video or to the ancient religious practices referenced in the podcast.

The claims rely entirely on symbolic interpretations, timing and visual comparisons rather than documented facts or official statements.

Grande has not publicly addressed the conspiracy theory, while Hilton's reported health situation has continued to prompt concern from fans and fellow entertainers