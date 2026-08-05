Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was taken to a Miami-area hospital this week after deputies responded to reports that he was livestreaming self-harm on TikTok. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed the response but has not officially named him in its statements.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, when the sheriff's office received multiple calls about someone 'livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media'. Deputies located the residence, spoke with family members on scene, and confirmed the individual was alone inside before he was taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to hospital for treatment. Hilton, 48, recently returned to his native Miami after several years based in Las Vegas.

Officials Confirm Welfare Response

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office spokesperson said in a statement that deputies responded after receiving multiple calls claiming Hilton was 'livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media'. In a follow-up statement, the office said the individual had been 'safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention.'

Officials described a measured, welfare-focused response rather than a forced intervention. The sheriff's office noted that in incidents involving someone experiencing a mental health crisis, deputies prioritise de-escalation by creating time, distance and opportunities for communication.

Deputies reportedly disengaged tactically at points while continuing to monitor the situation from a distance, a technique used to avoid escalating tension during an active crisis. The office's statements did not name Hilton directly, addressing the incident only as a welfare response to an unnamed individual. That approach is consistent with standard practice around ongoing mental health incidents, where agencies typically withhold identifying details even when the person involved is a public figure.

Perez Hilton has been transported to a hospital after he livestreamed himself naked, covered in blood from head to toe, while using a knife to harm himself.



Authorities said he was transported for a psychiatric evaluation. pic.twitter.com/rY2UkwHDSh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 5, 2026

TikTok Removes Disturbing Livestream After Viewer Calls

The video, since removed from TikTok, appeared to show Hilton in apparent distress, with visible injuries, before the stream was removed. The footage was streamed before the platform took it down.

Multiple viewers reportedly commented during the stream, urging him to stop. It was, according to CNN, members of his own audience who alerted authorities in the first place, a detail that underscores how the incident played out in real time before a live audience rather than being reported after the fact. TikTok has not issued a public statement on the removal of the stream or on any broader response to the incident.

UPDATE: Perez Hilton has reportedly been transported by ambulance after the disturbing TikTok Live in which he repeatedly harmed himself on camera during what appeared to be a severe mental health crisis. Praying he gets the help he needs. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hVyDOtNBDM — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) August 5, 2026

Hilton's Representatives Issue Statement

Hilton's representatives issued a statement acknowledging the situation without confirming details. Golden Artists Entertainment co-CEOs Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan told E! News they were 'aware of the concerning content circulating online involving' the podcaster, adding they had not been able to make direct contact with him despite ongoing efforts to reach him.

'Our primary concern is Perez's health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family,' the statement continued, adding that the team would not speculate further until they had confirmed information, and asked that his privacy be respected during this time.

An Update From Perez Hilton Team & Family https://t.co/6M1hen9Nkx ➡️ — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) August 5, 2026

A History of Public Health Disclosures

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This is not the first time Hilton has shared details of a hospital stay with his audience. Earlier this year, the father of three disclosed a 21-day hospitalisation for sepsis, an unrelated and separate medical emergency that he later described in a video as both the worst and most important experience of his life.

He posted photographs from a Las Vegas hospital bed at the time, showing surgical scars and medical equipment, and thanked hospital staff for his care. That episode drew supportive messages from fellow celebrities, including Bebe Rexha and Meghan McCain, and preceded his return to Miami in the months since.

As of publication, neither the sheriff's office nor Hilton's representatives have released further updates on his current condition. This article discusses self-harm. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out: Samaritans (UK): 116 123, or 988 (US).