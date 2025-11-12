Netflix's latest reality competition, Physical: Asia, is drawing controversy just weeks after its premiere, as viewers across social media accuse Team Korea of receiving unfair advantages in the show's challenges.

The accusations, which began trending on TikTok and Reddit, echo earlier controversies surrounding the original series Physical: 100, which faced similar claims of biased production and uneven rule enforcement.

What Is Physical: Asia?

The new series, launched globally on 28 October 2025, brings together 48 athletes from eight countries, including South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Mongolia, Turkey, Australia and the Philippines. Unlike Physical: 100, where contestants competed individually, Physical: Asia pits teams by nation in a mix of endurance, balance, and strength-based challenges.

Produced and filmed in South Korea, the spin-off has been praised for its cinematic production and regional diversity, but the national format has also sparked debate over fairness. Some fans argue that because the show is hosted and produced domestically, Team Korea may benefit from insider knowledge or favourable editing choices.

Online Backlash and Cheating Allegations

Social media reactions have been swift and intense. On TikTok, clips tagged under '#PhysicalAsia' and '#TeamKoreaCheating' have drawn thousands of views, with users alleging bias in how the contests are structured.

'I think there's already cheating, the Korean contestants seem to know all the games,' one viewer commented. Another added, 'I noticed the rules always for the benefit of Korea.' Others pointed to past controversies, writing, 'They have cheating allegations from last season of Physical' and 'Next time they do a show like this, the country hosting should not be included in the games.'

Similar discussions are taking place on Reddit, where international fans question whether the Korean team's repeated success reflects skill or production preference. One user wrote that Physical: Asia 'is made primarily for them' and suggested that national pride may influence the storytelling.

A History of Controversy

This is not the first time the Physical franchise has faced criticism. In 2023, the finale of Physical: 100 was dogged by allegations of a rematch being filmed to favour the eventual winner, Woo Jin-yong. Business Insider reported that multiple takes of the final rope-pulling challenge were shot, fuelling suspicions of manipulation.

In response, the show's producers denied the accusations, stating there was 'absolutely no rigging involved' and warning that they would take legal action against anyone spreading false claims. Woo Jin-yong also publicly defended the integrity of his victory, saying that he had competed under fair conditions.

These earlier events have heightened scepticism among viewers of the spin-off. Many fans now question whether the same production team might again be perceived as favouring Korean participants, particularly given that Physical: Asia is filmed in the same studio environment as its predecessor.

What We Know So Far

To date, there is no verified evidence proving that Team Korea or the show's producers have manipulated the outcome of any challenge. Some users even defend Team Korea. One commenter even said, 'If you all watched Physical 100, you knew Korea's strength and capabilities. they can very well rock the game without cheating. i mean— wydm they cheated??? they have amotti and sungbin.'

Meanwhile, Netflix has not issued a public statement addressing the new allegations. The competitive structure, which involves timed group events and selective editing for television pacing, may explain why some moments appear uneven.

Nevertheless, the pattern of online criticism highlights the challenges of producing a multinational reality show in a single host country. Viewers are calling for more transparency in rule explanations, equal screen time across teams, and clearer clarification of scoring systems to prevent future disputes.

As Physical: Asia continues to air, the controversy surrounding Team Korea underscores a growing concern among fans: whether the spirit of fair competition can survive in a reality-TV landscape shaped by editing, storytelling and national pride.