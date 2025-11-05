Physical: Asia, Netflix's high-stakes global competition programme, enters its most pivotal stage. The remaining teams vie for national pride and a 1 billion (£620,000) prize, and Episodes 7, 8 and 9 promise high drama, physical endurance and shifting alliances. Here is your comprehensive guide.

When New Episodes Arrive: Release Date & Time

Episodes 7, 8, and 9 drop worldwide on 11/11/2025. Netflix updates its library early in the day, so UK and South African viewers should anticipate availability between 10:00 and 12:00 local time. Always check your Netflix region to confirm the exact moment.

Where to Watch: Only on Netflix

This is a Netflix original, available exclusively on that platform. To stream from the beginning through to the finale, anticipated on 18/11/2025, you will need an active subscription and a compatible device.

Release schedule overview:

Episodes 1–4: Initial launch

Episodes 5–6: Released the following week

Episodes 7–9: Set for 11/11/2025

Finale: Expected 18/11/2025

What to Expect: Elevated Stakes, Fresh Challenges and Team Turbulence

In Physical: Asia, 48 athletes from eight nations, including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Australia, and Türkiye, compete in monumental physical and strategic trials. Episodes 7–9 mark the critical phase where the field narrows.

Ruthless Eliminations Push Competitors to the Edge

With only six teams left, the elimination rules intensify. Underperforming teams may face immediate removal, no warning, no second chance. Every challenge now determines survival.

New Challenges That Change Everything

Viewers can expect high-adrenaline tasks, including:

'Shipwreck Salvage' – teams haul unstable cargo across moving platforms

'Territorial Conquest' – a strategy-driven land race

'Team Representative Match' – a sudden-death, one-on-one contest that decides team fate

These rounds demand both physical strength and mental fortitude, raising the season's intensity.

Team Philippines' Leader Shake-Up

A dramatic twist occurs as Team Philippines replaces its original captain, Manny Pacquiao, just before Episode 7. CrossFit champion Justin Hernandez takes over, tasked with rallying the team under enormous pressure.

Hernandez said: 'This is more than a competition. It's our chance to prove who we are, physically and mentally.' The timing of this leadership change could shift momentum in this mid-season phase.

Prize Pressure Escalates

With a grand prize of 1 billion (£620,000), every point matters. For context, the leading teams, South Korea and Mongolia, held a 15 % cumulative scoring advantage over their competitors after Episode 5. That margin now carries high stakes as eliminations tighten.

James in Physical Asia is my new spirit animal fr cus YASSS 😭🔥pic.twitter.com/8Io6XmCbnc — 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐦𝐮𝐫𝐚 (@cxllennnnnnn) November 5, 2025

Key Numbers You Need to Know

48 athletes compete across eight countries.

Prize: 1 billion (£620,000)

Teams eliminated by Episode 6: Two, leaving six in the race.

Current leaders' advantage: 15 % cumulative score lead over rivals

These figures highlight how competitive the series has become and the pressure on each team to perform.

Quick Recap: Episode Essentials

Release Date: 11/11/2025

Episodes: 7, 8, 9

Where to Watch: Netflix only

Runtime per episode: Approx. 45–50 minutes

Prize Pot: 1 billion (£620,000)

Why You Should Tune In Now

Episodes 7–9 deliver intense competition, raw athleticism, and human drama. Teams face physical exhaustion, strategic decisions, and emotional upheavals, making this the most gripping stage of the series. Captains must inspire, alliances must hold, and every challenge could mark the end of a team's journey.

Mark 11/11/2025 on your calendar, check your Netflix subscription, and get ready to stream these high-stakes episodes. If you haven't caught the earlier episodes, now is the perfect time to start.

For full details on the release and episode insights, visit PopRant.