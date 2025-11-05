Filipino CrossFit athlete Justin Hernandez has joined Netflix's competition series Physical: Asia as a new member of Team Philippines, following the mid-season exit of Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao, who began the series as team captain, withdrew halfway through filming, citing other commitments in the Philippines. His departure opened a crucial space on the national squad at a point when the competition's intensity was rising.

Hernandez now steps into that role as one of the team's lead competitors. The shift from a world-famous boxer to a functional-fitness specialist has prompted interest in who Hernandez is and what his diverse athletic background could mean for Team Philippines.

Background and Credentials

Hernandez is regarded as one of the Philippines' foremost figures in functional fitness. Local outlets describe him as the first Filipino male athlete to reach CrossFit Games level and a four-time CrossFit Open national champion, according to Corner Magazine PH.

Profiles of Physical: Asia refer to him as a 'hybrid athlete', a term he uses to capture his multi-disciplinary approach. In earlier interviews, he said, 'I used to do bodybuilding and I do other sports like triathlons, so you can call me a hybrid athlete.'

That mix of strength, endurance and agility matches the show's format, where contestants face tasks demanding power, stamina and adaptability. Hernandez has also worked with the HYROX training discipline in Manila, where he serves as a coach and mentor, Dot Daily Dose reported.

Why He's Stepping In

Team Philippines was originally fronted by Pacquiao, who appeared in the early episodes before announcing his departure. He apologised to teammates and said he had 'another obligation in my home country'.

Following that announcement, Hernandez was introduced as a new addition to the national line-up. The National News confirmed his appearance, while Primetimer noted that rugby player Justin Coveney retained the official captaincy. Even so, Hernandez emerged as one of the team's principal athletes and a visible representative in the later stages of the show.

His arrival also signalled a tactical shift. Pacquiao brought global star power, but Hernandez's blend of strength and endurance appears more closely aligned with the multi-event structure of Physical: Asia.

What This Means for Team Philippines

Hernandez's inclusion reflects a wider evolution in how Filipino athletes are represented internationally. Moving from a traditional combat-sports icon to a CrossFit-trained competitor marks a generational change towards functional fitness and modern training culture.

Reaction from viewers has been mixed. Some praised Hernandez's credentials and adaptability, describing him online as 'a powerhouse athlete and a worthy addition to the team'. Others questioned whether his size or experience would match up against heavier rivals in strength-based events.

While Pacquiao's departure removed a global celebrity from the line-up, Hernandez adds depth in technical fitness. His experience in endurance and conditioning could prove better suited to the show's demanding obstacle-style challenges.

Comment

A New Phase For Filipino Fitness

Hernandez's arrival represents more than a replacement; it marks a new phase for Team Philippines built around athletic versatility rather than fame. His performance in Physical: Asia will test whether his 'hybrid athlete' credentials can translate into competitive success.

For Filipino audiences, his presence also highlights the country's growing footprint in international fitness competitions. Whether or not Team Philippines advances far in the series, Hernandez's addition underscores how national sporting identity is expanding beyond boxing and basketball towards newer arenas of strength and endurance sport.