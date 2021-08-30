Piers Morgan is not the only person hating on Meghan Markle, as it appears that his wife Celia Walden is also not a fan.

The 45-year-old journalist spoke about the controversy her husband got himself into in March after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey. She agreed with others who thought that he should not have walked off the set of "Good Morning Britain" during a heated argument with fellow host Alex Beresford.

"But nor did he, in hindsight. However, what he said about that interview being full of inconsistencies and untruths has been proved right in so many ways," Walden said in an interview with The Telegraph.

She remembered being in the gym at the time and only got wind of the events when concerned friends pinged her phone. In the fallout, BBC asked Morgan to issue an apology and Walden remembered he had asked her to read the letter the management had drafted for him to sign.

"He never asks me to do stuff like that normally, so I was quite flattered," she said and remembered she told him that he "could not possibly sign it the way they'd worded it." Instead of apologising, Morgan resigned from the job instead.

Walden also believes that the public in America is coming around to realising that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview was full of inconsistencies.

"You can pick up a lot from the chat in the nail salons, and my sources there tell me Harry and Meghan have lost the nail salons," she shared and criticised the Duchess of Sussex for her treatment of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Queen's just been so amazing recently. And to have this impudent girl [Meghan] behave in such a crass and vulgar way...", the columnist said.

Walden admitted that she never expected a quiet life with Morgan as her husband. But she also did not expect the death threats their family received following the outspoken host's outburst against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah interview.

"Proper death threats, like, we're going to come and find you," she said and shared that the police had to install a panic button in their home. On the flip side, Walden said that those who did not like Morgan from the start have come up to Morgan "to say how much they agree with him" about Meghan Markle.