Fans of "Pikmin," a real-time strategy and puzzle video game series created by Shigeru Miyamoto, have been looking forward to an announcement of the "Pikmin 4" release date. While Nintendo has not officially confirmed its development, fans remain hopeful that Nintendo will still come up with the next game nine years after the release of "Pikmin 3" in 2013.

While Nintendo has not officially confirmed that it is developing a "Pikmin 4," fans are still hopeful that it will eventually happen. The additions to decade-old franchises such as Metroid Dread, Animal Crossing, and WarioWare have demonstrated Nintendo's desire to revisit older games, according to GameRant.

"Pikmin 4" has not been officially confirmed by either developer or publisher. However, its existence has been confirmed by sequence creator Shigeru Miyamoto, who said back in 2015 that "Pikmin 4" was close to completion. Unfortunately, the game has not been released until seven years later.

Whatever issues the team might have had to deal with in the past, it is probably safe to assume that now is the perfect time to launch a new game. "Timing is everything in marketing, and 2022 or 2023 may be that perfect moment that Nintendo has been waiting for," Game Rant said.

"The Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite have at least a few more years of shelf life left in them. Bringing a new Pikmin to these beloved handheld consoles would make sense for the company, though others are theorizing that Pikmin 4 is being saved for a rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro that could be released in the next few years," it added.

The timing appears to be perfect as well. "Following Nintendo's regular schedule of releasing Pikmin games, it seems that the gaps between them usually last anywhere from three to just under a decade. Pikmin 3 didn't come out until nine years after Pikmin 2, which puts fans at a plausible due date of 2023," the publication added. "The success of games like Kirby and the Forgotten Land should put a cute and fun game like Pikmin 4 at the top of Nintendo's to-do list."