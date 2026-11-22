GTA 6 Safe Codes Full List: Every Gang Combination, Port Gellhorn Chapter 2 Safes and Vice City Map
A player guide lists combinations for safes in Port Gellhorn, Vice City and other areas, while warning that the codes have not been independently verified
Ten safe combinations for gang hideouts in Grand Theft Auto VI have been identified, including three in Port Gellhorn, according to a player guide. The guide also lists codes for story missions and hidden locations across Leonida, with some safes accessible from Chapter 1.
For context, many combinations are fixed and can be entered without first finding a clue. Notes, computer screens and maps may reveal them, while collecting a clue can save the code in the game's menu for later.
The guide's author says the combinations worked in their own save, but the codes have not been independently verified. The list separates gang-operation safes from mission and open-world locations. Players should enter any leading zero as part of the full combination.
GTA 6 Safe Codes for Gang Hideouts
The ten gang-operation codes cover several areas, including Port Gellhorn and Vice City. Remember to enter leading zeroes, particularly for Kingpin Bowling and Donovan Banks & Co.
|Gang or operation
|Safe location
|Chapter
|Code
|Kolt & Associates
|Kingpin Bowling, Port Gellhorn
|2
|0300
|Kolt & Associates
|Brooks Boatworks, Port Gellhorn
|2
|6823
|Kolt & Associates
|La Cascara Motel, Port Gellhorn
|2
|6969
|Kingfishers
|Sunrise RV Park
|2
|6769
|M7
|Nova Auto Junkyard
|2
|7777
|The Final Chapter
|Farm Fix Meth Lab
|5
|2121
|San4San
|Illegal Sneaker Trade
|3
|4124
|Guardia Brothers
|Casa Guardia
|3
|1965
|Guardia Brothers
|Saber Shipping Facility
|3
|1122
|Guardia Brothers
|Saber Shipping Yard
|3
|8046
At Brooks Boatworks, a map inside the compound shows the codes for all three Kolt & Associates locations in Port Gellhorn. Players can enter through an opening in the eastern fence, climb the outside stairs of the grey building and find the map upstairs. The detour is optional, since the combinations can be entered directly at each safe.
The guide also identifies another Chapter 2 safe at Delights Cabaret in Port Gellhorn. Its combination is 2008, and it is located in a back room.
GTA 6 Safe Codes in Missions and Hidden Locations
The following codes are tied to story missions or locations outside the gang-operation list. The guide says several open-world safes can be accessed from Chapter 1.
|Mission or location
|Area
|Chapter or access
|Code
|Delights Cabaret
|Port Gellhorn
|2
|2008
|Casa de Empeño
|Vice City
|3
|1680
|Richardson Jewelry
|Vice City
|3
|6815
|Donovan Banks & Co.
|Peacock Bay
|3
|0104
|Pilot Pete's hangar
|Sundown Private Airfield
|4
|3718
|Trailer camp
|Cottonmouth Lake
|1
|44017
|Pelican Valley research facility
|Gullet Marsh
|1
|0072
|Janjak's Garage
|La Perle
|1
|4444
|Marbelle Hotel
|Crosstown
|1
|955214
In Chapter 4's The Last Mile: Passing the Torch, Pilot Pete's hangar safe is in a back room behind a red door. The research facility safe contains another code, 0212, but that opens a door by the pier, not a second safe.
At Drip Drops in Vice City, the Illegal Sneaker Trade operation involves two safes. A notepad in the first safe's back room points players to a building across the street, where the second safe uses 4124. That is the same code listed for San4San's gang operation.
The guide cautions that ordinary shop and bank robbery combinations may change. Players should look for clues or use an available interaction rather than assuming a fixed code will work. It also distinguishes 0420 and 7700 from Lab Fees, which open doors rather than safes.
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