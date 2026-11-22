Ten safe combinations for gang hideouts in Grand Theft Auto VI have been identified, including three in Port Gellhorn, according to a player guide. The guide also lists codes for story missions and hidden locations across Leonida, with some safes accessible from Chapter 1.

For context, many combinations are fixed and can be entered without first finding a clue. Notes, computer screens and maps may reveal them, while collecting a clue can save the code in the game's menu for later.

The guide's author says the combinations worked in their own save, but the codes have not been independently verified. The list separates gang-operation safes from mission and open-world locations. Players should enter any leading zero as part of the full combination.

GTA 6 Safe Codes for Gang Hideouts

The ten gang-operation codes cover several areas, including Port Gellhorn and Vice City. Remember to enter leading zeroes, particularly for Kingpin Bowling and Donovan Banks & Co.

Gang or operation Safe location Chapter Code Kolt & Associates Kingpin Bowling, Port Gellhorn 2 0300 Kolt & Associates Brooks Boatworks, Port Gellhorn 2 6823 Kolt & Associates La Cascara Motel, Port Gellhorn 2 6969 Kingfishers Sunrise RV Park 2 6769 M7 Nova Auto Junkyard 2 7777 The Final Chapter Farm Fix Meth Lab 5 2121 San4San Illegal Sneaker Trade 3 4124 Guardia Brothers Casa Guardia 3 1965 Guardia Brothers Saber Shipping Facility 3 1122 Guardia Brothers Saber Shipping Yard 3 8046

At Brooks Boatworks, a map inside the compound shows the codes for all three Kolt & Associates locations in Port Gellhorn. Players can enter through an opening in the eastern fence, climb the outside stairs of the grey building and find the map upstairs. The detour is optional, since the combinations can be entered directly at each safe.

The guide also identifies another Chapter 2 safe at Delights Cabaret in Port Gellhorn. Its combination is 2008, and it is located in a back room.

GTA 6 Safe Codes in Missions and Hidden Locations

The following codes are tied to story missions or locations outside the gang-operation list. The guide says several open-world safes can be accessed from Chapter 1.

Mission or location Area Chapter or access Code Delights Cabaret Port Gellhorn 2 2008 Casa de Empeño Vice City 3 1680 Richardson Jewelry Vice City 3 6815 Donovan Banks & Co. Peacock Bay 3 0104 Pilot Pete's hangar Sundown Private Airfield 4 3718 Trailer camp Cottonmouth Lake 1 44017 Pelican Valley research facility Gullet Marsh 1 0072 Janjak's Garage La Perle 1 4444 Marbelle Hotel Crosstown 1 955214

In Chapter 4's The Last Mile: Passing the Torch, Pilot Pete's hangar safe is in a back room behind a red door. The research facility safe contains another code, 0212, but that opens a door by the pier, not a second safe.

At Drip Drops in Vice City, the Illegal Sneaker Trade operation involves two safes. A notepad in the first safe's back room points players to a building across the street, where the second safe uses 4124. That is the same code listed for San4San's gang operation.

The guide cautions that ordinary shop and bank robbery combinations may change. Players should look for clues or use an available interaction rather than assuming a fixed code will work. It also distinguishes 0420 and 7700 from Lab Fees, which open doors rather than safes.