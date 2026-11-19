The US Army has offered soldiers at Fort Stewart, Georgia, four days off to play GTA 6 as part of an unusual reenlistment incentive.

The offer attracted 43 soldiers from the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, who agreed to serve another two to six years. The game launches on Thursday, 19 November, according to Rockstar Games.

The incentive was designed to give soldiers another reason to consider staying in the military. Rather than relying exclusively on traditional financial rewards, the battalion introduced a gaming-related perk alongside its existing reenlistment options.

According to reporting by Task & Purpose, 43 of the 130 eligible soldiers accepted the offer.

GTA 6 Offer Gives Soldiers Another Reason To Stay

The four-day pass was available to soldiers who reenlisted between 1 August and 14 November. It came on top of standard incentives, which can include cash bonuses or a choice of duty station. Eligibility depends on individual circumstances and the Army's staffing requirements.

Sergeant Jamire Smith, a combat engineer who committed to another six years, was among those who accepted the offer. Speaking to Task & Purpose, he made his gaming priorities clear.

'I'm all campaign. I'm all about the heist,' Smith said. 'I think I have a good 24 hours to waste on it.'

Smith had reportedly been close to leaving the Army before his company and battalion leaders helped him recognise that his skills remained valuable.

He also qualified for an approximately $60,000 (£455,522) reenlistment bonus after completing training to operate heavy breaching vehicles.

How GTA 6 Became Part of the Army's Retention Strategy

Staff Sergeant Brittany Wolfer, the battalion's career counsellor, described the incentive as an 'eye grabber'. She proposed it to her commander after hearing Army senior career counsellor Sergeant Major Celeste R. Spencer suggest the idea on TikTok.

Wolfer said the battalion had gone approximately eight months without a career counsellor before she arrived. She wanted soldiers approaching their reenlistment decisions to understand their options and have someone available to discuss them.

Her commander supported the proposal, having previously played Grand Theft Auto 2. Wolfer was also familiar with the franchise. She began basic training during the same week Grand Theft Auto V was released.

Another soldier, Staff Sergeant Floyd Maxwell, chose to remain for three additional years. The network systems and communications specialist told Task & Purpose that his late father had encouraged him to build a military career. He also described the battalion as providing a sense of family.

The Army said the incentive had generated constructive conversations about continued service.

'The excitement from this incentive has sparked positive conversations amongst Soldiers to discuss the continuation of their service in the Army,' the service said in a statement.

The Army also identified the 3rd Infantry Division as its top division for retention in 2025.

GTA 6 has an unexpected military connection within its own storyline. Rockstar Games describes the main character, Jason Duval, as someone who served in the Army before becoming involved with local drug runners in the Florida Keys.

Wolfer has a suggestion for the developers, too. She wants Rocky the Bulldog, the 3rd Infantry Division's official mascot, to appear in the game.