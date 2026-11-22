OnlyFans creator Skylar Mae is using the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI to bring subscribers into the game, swapping cheat codes, joining their missions and dressing as its characters, she told TMZ in an interview published on Friday, 20 November.

The game was released on Thursday, 19 November. Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, said worldwide retail sales reached an estimated $3.79 billion (£2,897,553,540) on launch day. The figure was based on company estimates through the end of 19 November, rather than independently audited sales.

Skylar Mae Brings GTA VI Into Subscriber Interactions

Mae told TMZ that she exchanges cheat codes with subscribers and joins in with their missions. She also shares feedback with participants, giving fans a way to interact with her around a game they are already playing.

The activities extend her subscription content beyond its usual format, although the report did not detail how the gaming sessions are arranged, how many subscribers take part or whether additional fees apply. There is also no independently verified indication that the activities have increased her subscriber numbers or earnings.

For Mae, gaming is not a new interest. She said she had played earlier Grand Theft Auto titles since childhood, suggesting the latest release gave her an opportunity to bring a longstanding hobby into her work.

She also believes the game's popularity could become a challenge for creators whose subscribers are spending more time playing than viewing online content. Rather than treating the release solely as competition for attention, Mae is trying to make it part of the experience she offers her audience.

That concern remains her assessment of how fans might behave. TMZ did not cite industry figures showing that GTA VI had reduced activity on OnlyFans or other subscription platforms.

GTA VI Character Looks Become Part of Mae's Content

Alongside gaming, Mae is incorporating the game's characters into her outfits. She told TMZ she had already dressed as Mandy, a supporting character who flirts with protagonist Jason Duval during a mission.

Mae said subscribers reacted positively to the costume. The report did not provide viewing figures, subscriber feedback or other independent evidence of the response, so its reception rests on her account.

She also plans to create an outfit inspired by Lucia, the game's other central protagonist. No specific date was announced for that appearance, and Mae did not disclose whether further character looks were being prepared.

The choices reflect the prominence of character relationships in the new game. Its story follows Jason and Lucia, while Mandy's encounter with Jason has attracted attention since release. Mandy's flirtation does not, however, give players a separate romantic storyline with her.

That focus on relationships has prompted complaints from some players who would prefer more emphasis on the franchise's chaotic action. The number of dissatisfied players is unclear, and the criticism should not be taken as representative of the game's wider audience.

Mae offered a light-hearted response to a related complaint from women frustrated by partners spending hours on GTA VI. She suggested they could take comfort in their partners playing a video game rather than being unfaithful.