A married Grand Theft Auto 6 fan says he booked a hotel room for seven days to play without interruption, and claims his wife suspects he is either losing his mind or cheating as the game arrives today. His account has not been verified.

A Week Alone in a Hotel Room

The claim comes from a Reddit user posting on 15 November in the game's unmoderated subreddit, admitting he had rented a room so nobody could bother him. He wrote that his wife thinks he is crazy or unfaithful, a reaction a seven-day disappearance tends to earn. There is no receipt or proof beyond his post, making it another unverified launch-week story circulating online.

The irony is hard to miss. Another online argument has branded GTA 6 itself a form of cheating, because players can steer a romance between the leads, Jason and Lucia, through dates and messages. A widely shared video urged women not to let their partners near the game. One man claims to be hiding in a hotel and gets accused of an affair. Others never leave home and face the same charge by proxy.

Contracts, Consoles, and Closed Doors

He is not alone in reshaping life around a release date. A couple went viral after signing a joke 'contract' granting the boyfriend uninterrupted play from 19 to 29 November, with clauses banning anyone from walking in front of the television and postponing household chores. A 78-year-old grandmother reportedly bought a brand-new Xbox Series X months early, which her grandson posted online.

Businesses are moving too. Burger Motorsports, a California car-tuning firm, announced it would close today so staff can play, after workers asked for the day off. An energy-drink company reportedly trimmed its hours for the week. Individual obsession has become an event employers plan around.

Millions Plan to Clock Out

The numbers behind the jokes are real. A GameSquare survey of 1,000 full-time US employees who game found that 10% intend to skip work on launch day, with another 30% considering time off. A separate PCMag study estimated that roughly 12.5 million American gamers would take paid leave or rearrange their schedules for the launch. Software firm BambooHR recorded time-off requests for 19 November running well above a normal Thursday. A disputed economic estimate suggests the launch could shave roughly $1 billion (£763 million) off US output through a short-term dip in productivity.

Grand Theft Auto 6 arrives today on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, a native console-only launch landing 13 years after its predecessor. Earlier estimates put it among the biggest pre-order launches, with analysts at Sensor Tower estimating close to 9.7 million digital pre-orders worth about $942 million (£719 million) by 10 November.

When a Game Tests a Marriage

Strip away the hype and a smaller, more human story remains. Behind every viral post sits a household deciding how much space a video game can take.

The hotel booker, the contract couple, and partners trading accusations over a fictional romance point to the same tension, with escapism colliding with the people players live with.

Whether his wife is laughing or packing by Friday, the self-described hotel guest may have already won his week alone.