Vince Gilligan, the creator behind Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is returning to Albuquerque with a new series that mixes dark comedy and social commentary. Titled Pluribus, the Apple TV production sees Rhea Seehorn play a woman whose misery becomes a global crisis in a world overcome by artificial happiness. The series marks Gilligan's first major project since Better Call Saul concluded, and early previews suggest it could capture the same balance of absurdity and tension that defined his previous hits.

A World Too Happy to Function

Set once again in Albuquerque, Pluribus unfolds in a world transformed by a mysterious virus that has made everyone content, compliant, and unnaturally cheerful. Rhea Seehorn stars as Carol, a historical romance novelist who somehow remains immune to the epidemic of happiness. As humanity adjusts to its new state of constant joy, Carol's persistent unhappiness begins to disrupt the equilibrium. Soon, the entire world seems to turn against her.

Entertainment Weekly describes Carol as a woman determined to 'save humanity from happiness'. In this world, her refusal to smile isn't just frowned upon; it's treated as a threat. The trailer shows everything from a shipping company worker to the President of the United States trying to cheer her up, with increasingly strange and desperate results.

Joining Seehorn are Karolina Wydra, best known for True Blood, and telenovela actor Carlos Manuel Vesga, both playing key roles in Carol's unraveling story. Miriam Shor, Samba Schutte, and Peter Bergman are confirmed to make guest appearances, rounding out a cast that blends dramatic gravitas with a touch of surreal humour.

Nods to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul

While Pluribus is an entirely new story, fans of Gilligan's past work might spot some familiar touches. The creator has hinted that there are subtle references hidden throughout the show. In an interview, he told Entertainment Weekly that viewers should keep their 'eyes and ears peeled' for Easter eggs that connect to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

These links are said to be minimal; not enough to make Pluribus a direct continuation, but enough to satisfy long-time followers who enjoy finding hidden callbacks. The tone, however, seems distinct from his previous work, trading criminal empires and legal intrigue for a more surreal look at human emotions and societal pressure.

A Release Date and a Fast Renewal

Pluribus is set to premiere on 07 November 2025, exclusively on Apple TV. The first two episodes will drop on launch day, with new instalments following every Friday until 26 December 2025. The show's early buzz has already led to a confirmed second season, a rare move before the first has even aired.

Apple has not disclosed the show's exact budget, though reports suggest a figure similar to Better Call Saul's later seasons: around £9 million (approximately $11.5 million) per episode.

Dark Comedy with a Chaotic Edge

With its blend of dark humour, dystopian satire, and strong performances, critics say that Pluribus is poised to be one of Apple TV's boldest releases. For audiences familiar with Breaking Bad's intensity and Better Call Saul's nuance, this new series offers something both familiar and disarmingly new, proof that Vince Gilligan still knows how to turn ordinary lives into extraordinary stories.