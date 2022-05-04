Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be moving to Windsor to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II and have already set their eyes on Adelaide Cottage as their new home.

The property has reportedly been used as a "grace and favour" residence for friends of the royals for 60 years. The cottage is believed to be the couple's first choice as it is just 10 minutes away from Windsor Castle, where the Queen resides.

An insider claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also spent Sunday afternoon looking around Frogmore House. But they thought it would require too much money to turn it into a family home. The royal family often holds functions at the property.

Instead, they have chosen Adelaide Cottage, which was built in 1831 but was recently refurbished. It used to be the home of Princess Margaret's lover Group Captain Peter Townsend, from 1944 to 1952.

"Finding a way to make Adelaide Cottage work seems to be the best and only option. There are issues with all the other houses, so Adelaide will be the favourite," the source told The Sun.

It is said that Prince William and Kate Middleton also checked out the Royal Lodge, the 31-bedroom property where Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson currently live. But he was reportedly unwilling to give it up for the couple and their children.

The Cambridges, who split their time between their Norfolk home in Anmer Hall and Kensington Palace in London, are moving houses for the sake of their children. They want to send Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to a school there together because they prefer the country setting over the city. They have already enrolled Prince George in a new school in Berkshire and his siblings are expected to join him in September.

Rumours have it that they want to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II given her health condition. The 96-year-old has mobility issues and is said to be getting weaker. Prince William reportedly also does not like the fact that his grandmother is getting closer to Prince Andrew following the scandal he caused the monarchy. Likewise, it is believed that the Duke of York had also wanted Adelaide Cottage for Princess Eugenie to live in when she moves out of Frogmore Cottage, which is only being loaned to her by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.