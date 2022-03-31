Prince Andrew clearly had people talking about his appearance at Prince Philip's memorial after he escorted Queen Elizabeth II. It is said that he wanted the attention after having been out of the public eye for a long time.

All eyes were on the Duke of York, fresh from his sexual abuse case settlement, as he walked his mother to her seat inside Westminster Abbey on Tuesday. He was also there with her during the car ride from Windsor to London.

Eyebrows raised and tongues wagged over the royal family's decision to give him a prominent role at Prince Philip's memorial. Common sense was said to have been thrown out when he escorted his mother. The initial plan was reportedly to have him walk inside the abbey with his children, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their husbands. He was also arranged to sit with them on the second row of seats instead of "front and centre."

Read more Queen Elizabeth II 'insisted' that Prince Andrew escort her to Prince Philip's memorial

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly insisted that Prince Andrew accompany her. But according to royal commentator Russell Myers, the disgraced royal "put himself forward" for the role.

"He has been pushing himself, as he always has done. We know about his character," he said during a discussion about the memorial on ITV's "Lorraine" with host Lorraine Kelly.

He continued, "However, this should have been about the Queen, about the Duke of Edinburgh." Myers claimed that the Duke of York's actions may have even surprised members of his own family. It is believed that there is a feeling of regret and that Prince Charles and Prince William were especially dismayed.

Myers thinks that by allowing Prince Andrew to escort her, Queen Elizabeth II is "standing by him" against the sexual abuse allegations. The duke "had always denied those allegations so I think this is the Queen standing by him."

"He hadn't admitted any wrongdoing, that situation has potentially gone now. But let's not make any bones about it. There was a reason for [him stepping away from royal duties]," he said.

Prince Andrew may have sincere intentions to give Queen Elizabeth II a helping hand. But his prominent role in Prince Philip's memorial was said to have overshadowed what would have been a poignant service.