Prince George celebrated his seventh birthday on Wednesday, and he has received personal wishes from his grandparents, who have been isolating themselves due to coronavirus pandemic. His great-grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and grandparents Prince Charles and Camila posted special messages on social media for the future king.

It is understood that the British royal family could not come together to mark the occasion as they continue to follow the government advisory of social distancing in the wake of the virus outbreak. While the Cambridge family is residing at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are in Windsor Castle, and Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are staying at their Highgrove house in Gloucestershire.

For his birthday, the official Instagram and Twitter pages of the Royal Family shared the latest picture of Prince George. The adorable shot of the little prince was captured by Kate Middleton at their Anmer Hall and it appears to be his latest picture where he looks all grown-up. Prince William and Kate's eldest son can be wearing a polo t-shirt as he smiles at the camera in the picture.

"Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today!

This photograph - taken by The Duchess of Cambridge - has been shared by @kensingtonroyal to mark the day," reads the caption on the post by the Royal Family.

In addition, birthday boy's grandparents Prince Charles and Duchess Camila posted the same photo on their official social media and wrote: "Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today!"

Each one of them mentioned the Duchess of Cambridge for picture credits.

The picture was first shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ahead of the prince's birthday to mark the occasion. Responding to all the love and wishes, the Cambridges shared another cute yet candid picture of the prince thanking everyone for their "kind wishes."

"Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George's birthday today!" reads the message by Kensington Royal in their latest post.

George was born on July 22, 2013, two years after William and Kate's marriage. His birth was widely celebrated as he is third-in-line to the British throne and expected to be the king one day. George Alexander Louis was baptised by Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace at his christening ceremony on Oct. 23, 2013. So far, he has taken a few royal tours with his parents. The first one was when he was a few months old in April 2014. He spent three weeks with his parents in New Zealand and Australia. In 2016, he met former President of the United States, Barack Obama.