Prince Harry found his ideal woman to marry in Meghan Markle because she is fearless and they both share a passion for global change.

Body language expert Judi James said the Duchess of Sussex is unlike Kate Middleton, who "looked like a woman who could wait." Instead, Meghan is "more mature" and is "someone who could both inspire and move at warp speed when it comes to change."

"For Harry, the choice of Meghan Markle was never going to look anything other than ideal," she told the Express.

James added that Prince Harry's "ideal partner had always seemed to be someone more confident and equally passionate about changing, not just his life, but seeking change on a global scale, with little fear of creating controversy en route." Then he met the former "Suits" star, who prior to becoming a member of the British royal family, has always been passionate about philanthropy and activism.

She is an advocate for women's rights and served the United Nations (UN) as the Women's Advocate for Women's Political Participation and Leadership. She also became a Global Ambassador for World Vision in 2016, to name a few.

Suffice to say, the 40-year old was already known for her philanthropic works even before she became known across the world as the Duchess of Sussex.

James said that Prince Harry had a penchant for women with free spirits and who showed "little if any sign of wanting to settle into royal life." She said the Duke of Sussex, during his relationship history, "looked keen to air his spontaneous and more rebellious approach to the restrictions of royal life."

Meanwhile, Prince William was cautious about who he ended up marrying. The body language experts said that his romantic past was "part-romance-hunting and part job recruitment as he was looking for a future Queen." He found his ideal woman in Kate Middleton, who like Queen Elizabeth II, adheres to the "never complain, never explain" mantra, and so far, this has helped her avoid unnecessary drama and to provide a sense of calm continuity in the often-rocky royal Firm. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, on the other hand, aired their grievances about the royal family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.