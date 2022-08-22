Prince Harry is set to release his memoir this year, with his publisher Penguin Random House saying it will come out in December. But it is said that the Duke of Sussex's family will not get an advance copy of the book.

The British royals will reportedly only get to read the memoir along with the public. Sources claimed that they have also not been informed about the exact date of its release and what it will contain. Suffice to say, they have been "kept in the dark."

Insiders close to Prince Charles told The Telegraph that he is hoping to get a copy himself. But the book is "unlikely to be on his reading list."

Speculations are rife that Prince Harry's memoir will contain his memories of his mother, Princess Diana and that it will also look back on the breakdown of her marriage to the Prince of Wales.

There are also rumours that he will attack his stepmother, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall in his book. It could also allegedly ruin his father's reputation and future as king.

Likewise, recent claims said the Duke of Sussex's memoir could focus on Princess Diana's death. He has reportedly sent researchers to France to find fresh details about his mother's accident. He allegedly does not believe that it was a tragic accident and is convinced that the paparazzi were involved.

However, Penguin Random House has yet to announce an exact release date for the tome. Industry experts, according to the Daily Mail, believe that the publisher wants it to be a "shock drop."

One source said "these publishers are too not the types to publish and be damned. They have reputations to protect. The biggest potential issue is not defamation but truth - accuracy."

Regardless, royal aides believe that the lack of advance forewarning could mean that Prince Harry's memoir may not have "explosive" revelations at all. The Duke of Sussex had announced that his book will contain "accurate and wholly truthful" accounts of his life and his experiences and that he wrote it "not as the prince he was born but as the man he has become."