Prince Harry could end up feeling awkward and lost when he reunites with his family in the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Royal biographer Paul Burrell claimed the royals would have to be cautious when they are around him and Meghan Markle because anything could happen with the couple around.

Burrell, who once worked as a butler for Princess Diana, thinks that "everyone will treat" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "like handling a porcupine–very prickly." People would "need to be careful" as they "might get hurt."

He predicts that the 37-year-old would likely meet with his family in private first before he faces the public. He will want to see his father Prince Charles and his brother Prince William "to iron out some creases" before they appear united in public.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle allegedly planning to Christen Lilibet during Jubilee

Calling it "damage limitation," he told OK! magazine, "I think Charles and William see Harry as a bit of a loose cannon now. If they didn't see him I think that would rile Harry even more and who knows what might happen in the public eye."

Burrell added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, appearing alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, could have the potential of stealing the limelight from Queen Elizabeth II. That is because the public would want "to know how Harry's going to fit back into his family."

He thinks the Duke of Sussex "is going to look completely out of place and bewildered." Calling the royal a "lost soul" and "torn," he explained, "He doesn't have a place or a chair at the table anymore. So I think to come back to this environment will be very difficult."

However, there is one person who will be more than delighted to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back and that is Her Majesty. The author said the Queen "adores Harry" because he "makes her laugh." She reportedly also "never refuses to take his calls when he rings and she always chats with him." Although the duke is "warm and fun to be with," Burrell cautioned that the family will want to be "careful around him."