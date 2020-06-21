Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly not return to the British royal family. It is believed that the couple dropped a huge hint that they will not join The Firm again. They even ditched Queen Elizabeth II's law firm, Harbottle & Lewis.

The British prince has been represented by Harbottles since he was a teen, and the move came as a surprise to everyone. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down as senior royals in January, creating a buzz in the British royal family and worldwide. They wanted to become financially independent royals.

Harry and Meghan officially stepped down from royal duties in March. But, when they did so, they were given an opportunity by the monarch to change their minds. And hence, the British royal family announced that their new arrangements would be reviewed after 12 months.

Harry even asked senior partner Gerrard Tyrrell to become a director of the couple's charity that was earlier named Sussex Royal. Every time the prince needed legal advice he turned to Tyrrell and even encouraged his former girlfriends like Chelsy Davy to use the firm. When contacted by the outlet, Tyrrell said: "As I am certain you will appreciate, we do not comment on such matters."

Harry and Meghan filed official documents confirming the split this week. "It would appear to demonstrate that they have no intention of coming back," a courtier told Daily Mail. "The choice of lawyers is of great importance to the Royal Household and Gerrard was a useful neutral link man between the Sussexes and the Palace," the insider added.

Earlier, Archewell was being represented by Harbottle & Lewis, but they were replaced by a rival firm, Fieldfisher. "They wanted to instruct their own lawyers, not those also used by the Royal Family. They are on an independent path," a source close to the couple claimed.