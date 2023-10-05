Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have found a way to reconcile with immediate royal family members with the help of two senior royals. PR expert Mark Boardman claimed that they have "reconnected" with Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, which could pave the way for their return to the royal fold.

Tensions are still rife where the Sussexes' relationship with the British royals are involved. The duke himself revealed in an interview about his memoir earlier this year that he is no longer on speaking terms with both King Charles III and Prince William.

Yet he was there to attend his father's coronation on May 6 albeit only briefly as he had to fly back home to California after the ceremony to celebrate his son Prince Archie's fourth birthday. It was a civil engagement where Prince Harry interacted with other royal family members including Princess Anne, but not with his father and brother.

But Boardman said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have somehow reconciled with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and that the couple could help them get back into the royals' good graces.

"Meghan and Harry have reconnected with Sophie and Edward, and this renewed connection may serve as their gateway back into the royal household," he told OK! magazine.

The MarkMeets founder added that "despite a significant age gap, both couples have endured substantial public scrutiny over the years". He said that Sophie has "consistently been a confidante" for the Duke of Sussex.

The media guru continued: "Their recent interactions during the Invictus Games demonstrate the ongoing bond between Harry and Sophie, who has consistently been a confidante for him."

It is unclear which interaction between the Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Harry Boardman is referring to. There has been no report of Sophie or Prince Edward being at the games in Dusseldorf, Germany during its run from September 10 to 16.

Likewise, a Page Six source called his claims of a reconnection merely a speculation which has "no truth" saying: "There have been no conversations between the families mentioned regarding the matters being suggested, or in this case fabricated."

Only time will tell when and if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ever return to the royal household. The last time she was in the U.K. was during the funeral events for Queen Elizabeth II in September last year. The duke last returned to his home country on September 7 for the WellChild Awards and to visit his grandmother in the first anniversary of her death on September 8.