Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be offered a massive seven-figure deal by Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the music streaming giant.

According to a report in the Mirror, Spotify is eager to sign Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a podcast series. The Swedish music streaming provider, which launched an exclusive podcast with former US first lady Michelle Obama to high ratings last month, is reportedly hoping for similar success with a lifestyle podcast from the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex.

Sources say that the signing amount of the couple will not be an issue for the company, which has 120 million subscribers worldwide. They will offer a whooping a seven-figure deal, but the former American actress will be able to quote her price as well.

"Of course, money is no object. Meghan Markle will be more or less able to name her price for exclusively working with them on a podcast series," an insider said. The couple has been reportedly receiving several lucrative offers as they transition into their financially independent lives after stepping back as senior members of the British royal family.

"The Duke and Duchess have been on their (Spotify) hit list for a while and a detailed proposal is set to be presented to Meghan's US agent in a matter of weeks," the insider added.

Spotify is worth around £22billion and has in fact done more business during the coronavirus pandemic which has caused losses to several companies. The site gained 2.5 million listeners in the UK alone since the COVID-19 lockdown.

Apart from signing a podcast deal with Michelle Obama, the digital music service also hired reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in June. It also recently signed a multi-year licensing deal with former "Fear Factor" host Joe Rogan worth an estimated US $100 million.

However, there is no official confirmation of the reports about Spotify signing a deal with Harry and Meghan. A spokeswoman for the company declined the outlet's request for comment.

Meghan and Harry relocated to the United States after officially quitting as full-time working royals on March 31. The couple along with their one-year-old son Archie recently shifted to a £14million mansion in Santa Barbara, California.