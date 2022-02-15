Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to publicly comment on the announcement that Camilla will be Queen Consort when Prince Charles is king. However, it is believed that the decision is bound to bring back painful childhood memories and prompt the duke to reveal his stepmum's secrets in public.

Former royal aide Paul Burrell, who worked as Princess Diana's butler from 1987 until her death in 1997, admitted that was unhappy when he first heard that the Duchess of Cornwall will be Queen Consort. He still considers the late Princess of Wales as the "real Queen" and "always will be."

"I think there should have been respect paid to her. But saying that, Camilla is pleasant, chatty, friendly and a great support to Charles, and I think she'll make a great Queen for him," he told Closer magazine.

Read more Prince Harry's memoir will 'shake monarchy to the core' with Camilla revelations

As for Prince Harry, Burrell has no doubt that he too is unhappy with the news. He will be furious as he called the queen's decision "like a red rag to a bull for Harry."

"He'll be angry. While I don't think he has disdain for Camilla as a person, I think it'll rile him and he'll feel betrayed that she'll now be Queen when that should have been his mother. He'll be livid," he claimed and added, "Even though he and Meghan met the news with silence, I think he'll really have something to say about this and it'll rehash a lot of childhood trauma."

The former palace aide even believes that there will be another TV interview ahead of the release of the Duke of Sussex's memoir later this year. The news about Camilla becoming Queen Consort will "have rehashed old feelings and brought back unhappy memories and childhood trauma" that will likely be in his book.

Burrell thinks that Prince Harry "will tell the world what he thinks and feels about Camilla, and the divorce scandal, as that hit him extremely hard." The Duke of Sussex will "have to deliver the goods and give as much personal detail as possible" in his memoir. He believes there will be "more bombshells, teasers, and titbits leaked into the press" and that Meghan Markle will support her husband through it because she knows PR and knows how it feels to have divorced parents.