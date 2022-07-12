Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly refused an invite to spend time with Queen Elizabeth II during the summer at her Scottish residence over worries about his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex announced last year that he has a book coming out later this year. His publisher Penguin Random House said it is due in Autumn and called it an "intimate" story about the royal's life. The duke said he wrote it not as the prince he was born, but as the man that he has become.

It will contain truthful accounts of his life experiences. Of course, the royals are said to be anticipating the consequences of its contents. According to a royal expert, the 37-year-old is also conscious of how it could affect his family. This is said to be why he does not want to meet up with them before the release of his memoir.

Read more Queen Elizabeth II looking forward to 'normal' summer holiday with family at Balmoral

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Neil Sean claimed that Prince Harry turned down an invite to spend the summer with Queen Elizabeth II and the royals at Balmoral for that very reason.

It has become a tradition for the family to spend the holidays at the Queen's Scottish estate. However, the Duke of Sussex has missed out on several gatherings since he and Meghan Markle quit their royal duties and then moved to California.

"As we told you recently on the show, it looks like they have been offered an invitation, so how's that going? According to that good source, even the allure of Balmoral with all that wonderful air, highlands, treats, and of course, spending time with the world's most interesting woman (in my opinion), seemingly they are too busy," Sean said.

He added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are too cooped up with their life in the U.S.A. they had to "politely decline" the invitation to go to Balmoral and spend some time with the 86-year-olf monarch. Sean claimed the duke's upcoming memoir is bound to come up in discussions and "this could prove really tricky and thorny." He said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "have decided that the easy way out of this is to sadly not attend."