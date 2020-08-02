Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched a legal bid to try and ban any photographs being taken of their son Archie by paparazzi at their Los Angeles mansion. This news comes as drones and helicopters allegedly flew over the property to take pictures of the couple and their child. The couple sent their lawyer to court in California.

The couple has accused photographers of using misleading captions on pictures of 14-month-old Archie in the back garden in order to suggest they were taken in a public place. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions," their attorney said.

"This is a race against the clock because there is a significant risk these illegally-taken photos could be published in the United States or United Kingdom any day," the couple's Michael Kump, said in a written declaration to LA Superior Court Judge Craig Karlan at a hearing in Santa Monica.

According to Daily Mail, the judge granted Kump's application for an order to serve subpoenas on three LA photo agencies that could be handling the pictures. In the lawsuit Harry and Meghan are trying to 'unmask' the photographer or photographers.

"In fact, Archie has not been in public since the family arrived here. This is not an innocent mistake, but an intentional attempt to evade liability (under a local statute that restricts taking photos on private property)," Kump said.

In the lawsuit filed last week, the couple accused photographers of 'intimidation, harassment and the addition of a very real security threat on top of what already exists.'

Harry and Meghan are residing along with their son Archie in Hollywood producer Tyler Perry's $18 million Beverly Hills mansion since March. The pair have only been spotted a handful of times, most recently leaving an appointment in Beverly Hills.