Amid coronavirus outbreak, several celebrities are taking to their social media accounts to spread awareness with their loyal followers. On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also took to their official Instagram account to share some practices to fight the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were trolled by Instagram users.

In their recent post, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a series of pictures that included six recommendations by WHO and pictures of health workers from across the globe working during the pandemic. The recommendations advice their 11.3 million followers to wash hands frequently, avoid touching face, practicing good respiratory hygiene, social distancing, and more.

According to Daily Mail, the couple was "slammed" for sharing advice that has already been making the rounds. The social media users labelled the couple "way behind the curve."

"Oh my, nobody had told us that before. So good that you can provide information that nobody else can," one user wrote.

"We don't need you telling us this. If you can't find something actually helpful to do, please just stay quiet and enjoy your "private" lives, of the taxpayers' bill," another one said.

While there were many who felt that their advice is now common knowledge, there were others who praised them for their post. They received several positive comments wherein people expressed thanks for thinking about them.

"All the best to you Harry, Meghan and Archie ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks for thinking of us & trying to lend your support. Stay safe & you are missed! ❤️❤️❤️," one user said.

"Thank you for caring! ❤️," another one said.

In addition to the advice, the Sussexes also paid tribute to the inspiring work that the health professionals around the world are currently doing to combat the disease that still has no certain treatment or vaccine. In their elaborate post, they urge people to stay at home and not make doctors, nurses, and health workers' jobs harder by putting themselves at risk of infection from coronavirus.

"Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring. None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19. Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful," Sussex Royal wrote.

Harry and Meghan are currently residing at Vancouver Island mansion.