Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not return to the U.K. for Christmas at Sandringham as it is revealed that Queen Elizabeth II plans to scale down on the number of guests.

There have been reports of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returning to London with their two children for the holidays. This way, they can properly and personally introduce Lilibet Diana to the royals and meet her great-grandmother. They can also patch things up with the family.

But the trip may no longer happen, according to sources who claimed that the British monarch is planning a quiet Christmas this year. She is reportedly planning on hosting a smaller gathering at her Norfolk home because of her health.

The 95-year old sparked concerns over her health when she appeared with a walking stick in a couple of her public engagements this month. The first was during a Thanksgiving mass at Westminster Abbey. A source claimed it was "for comfort."

The only time she used a walking stick was after a knee surgery some 17 years ago. But to err on the side of caution, it is said that doctors have advised Her Majesty to give up on her evening Martini cocktail. She was also told to drink alcohol only on special occasions.

Likewise, sources claimed that this year's events had taken their toll on her health. Queen Elizabeth II "has suffered a lot this year." She had to mourn the death of her husband Prince Philip, appear strong in public despite the scandal surrounding her son Prince Andrew and the controversy surrounding her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview.

"She is becoming a little less resilient and needs a little more help — although she is doing well for somebody of her age," an insider told The Sun adding that even the queen's courtiers have noticed that she is "becoming more weary and perhaps more fragile than she was."

Despite having to rely on a walking stick, it is said that Queen Elizabeth II had told royal aides that she plans to continue with her public engagements. But she may have to cut back on hosting large gatherings including the family's traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.