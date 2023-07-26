Divorce rumours are nothing new for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But these claims have gone into overdrive in recent weeks, which worried fans who have urged them to "remain strong."

The couple is allegedly "taking time apart" to heal and rebuild their marriage after five years together. It is unclear how the rumours started, but the speculations grew in May when The Sun claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a room "set aside" at a luxury hotel near Montecito. Sources for the publication claimed he "occasionally stays there" when he needs time apart from his wife.

The publication likewise claimed that the "Spare" author frequents the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows, a private members club in Los Angeles, which he regards as his "escape place." A representative for Prince Harry has since denied these claims.

Then in July, tabloid site Radar Online claimed that the couple is having marital problems and they are "trying to figure out what hit them." The site added that the duke "doesn't fit in Meghan's tacky Tinseltown world" and that he is hoping to "find himself." Sources told the publication that the Duke of Sussex is making plans to go to Africa by himself where he feels "most like himself" for his new Netflix documentary.

The Sussexes are allegedly "under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish lifestyle" and "that stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell. Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on."

Then again an insider close to the couple slammed these claims telling Page Six, "It's not true. It's literally made up." Regardless, all these divorce rumours saddened Sussex supporters who urged them to stay strong in their marriage.

One tweeted, "It saddens me to see Prince Harry and Meghan heading for what appears to be divorce. After everything they've been through one can only hope the rumours aren't true. Maybe they should spend a year abroad in Africa connected to Harry's charities and just shut it all out?"

Another commented, "You're wasting your time with this idea. You'll never see a divorce between Harry and Meghan" and a third chimed in, "I hope it's not true that Harry and Meghan are headed for divorce. I wish they were less focused on fame and fortune and can find happiness in their little family and being normal Americans."

Another supporter of the couple noted, "The BritishMedias [sic] are trying hard to break #PrinceHarry & #MeghanMarkle marriage with made-up bull****s. They are hoping that their lies abt H&M marriage will put so much stress on H&M marriage that will end in divorce."

Prince Harry pointed out the same about the British press in his privacy suit against Mirror Group Newspapers saying that whenever he was in a relationship, the U.K. tabloids would "very quickly seek to try and break it up by putting as much strain on it and creating as much distrust as humanly possible." He said, "That twisted objective is still pursued to this day, even though I'm now married."

"Whenever I got into a relationship, they were very keen to report the details but would then, very quickly, seek to try and break it up by putting as much strain on it and creating as much distrust as humanly possible. - 2/4 — Inge Kersten 🏳️‍🌈 (@ingek73) June 6, 2023

Despite these divorce claims, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently spotted looking very happy in each other's company during a visit to an office in Santa Barbara, California in July.

They were also seen enjoying the Fourth of July parade at their local Montecito neighbourhood with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Celebrity photographer Karl Larsen, who is also a friend of the duchess' father Thomas Markle Sr., urged the public not to believe the divorce rumours as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "very much in love and are happy together."