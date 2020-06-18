After exiting the British Royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first big announcement was the launch of their own non-profit organisation Archewell. However, their plans have hit a snag after their trademark application was "rejected" by the authorities.

In an exclusive report, The Sun reveals the big news about the huge blow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have encountered in their plans to begin a financially independent life after exiting the royal family. As per the report, the couple submitted their application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on March 3. However, their application was not accepted because they did not "sign it." It is also said that the paperwork was "too vague" and they did not pay the complete fee for it.

As per the documents seen by the abovementioned publication, the application was put together by Delaware-based law firm Cobblestone Lane LLC. Following which an examiner was assigned for the royal couple's application on May 26, who has been sending them "Irregularity Notice" by the USPTO "addressing a catalog of errors, including the vague nature of the proposed charitable work." Before the application is "abandoned," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must ask their attorney Marjorie Witter Norman to make the changes as suggested.

The Sussexes plan for Archewell is to create emotional support groups, include multi-media educational work, and well-being projects. With the help of their organisation, they want to continue with the philanthropic work that they did previously when they were a part of the royal family.

"The wording 'providing a website featuring content relating to philanthropy, monetary giving, volunteer and career opportunities' in International Class 35 is also indefinite and overbroad, and must be clarified to specify the nature of the content provided," reads the irregularity notice to the Sussexes.

In addition, it mentions the need for added fees to complete their application.

Following the notice, a Non-Final Action was sent to the couple earlier this month. As per the report, their trademark will be held for them without being active, for which they must make necessary changes.

"The application was unsigned, resulting in the application not being properly verified," reads the Non-Final Action notice.

According to the Telegraph, they have willingly pushed their plans to start their work through Archewell only next year as they wish to focus their efforts on Black Lives Matter movement and coronavirus battle. Sources reveal that the official launch is "not on the cards until 2021.

"What's absolutely clear is that they want to get it right and there's no point in rushing," a source revealed. "They are settling into a new life, a new era. This is about getting it right and making sure they are able to make the difference they want to make," the insider added.