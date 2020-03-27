Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living away from the UK, they joined the nation in #Clapforourcarers campaign. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex found a way to show support to the National Health Services from abroad.

On Thursday, when the UK stepped out in their balconies, windows, and doorsteps to honour the health care professionals and emergency need workers, who are working tirelessly at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus outbreak. The Sussexes also took to their official Instagram account and posted a story with clap emojis.

"Thank you for all that you continue to do! Applauding you from across the pond," the couple wrote with plenty of clapping emojis on their story. According to Daily Mail, their message "fell flat" as the rest of the royal family posted video clips of themselves standing in the balconies and doorsteps applauding the heroes all over the world.

The Cambridges posted an adorable video of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis passionately clapping and smiling while standing in their garden.

"To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS," Kensington Palace wrote on their official account along with the video.

To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XnaUPJyDoX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 26, 2020

The post garnered thousands of likes and positive comments.

"Lovely. Well done kids. I was emotional clapping along with everyone else in my street tonight. God bless all of our outstanding carers ❤" one user wrote.

"Thank you! I'm an NHS worker and this means the world, I sobbed in the streets today hearing the claps and cheers from my neighbours! ," another one wrote.

The queen and the rest of the royal family were not far behind the Cambridges. The queen also posted a video in honour of the carers around the world that shows resounding clapping sound from the Windsor Castle household.

"We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services." We thank you all," read another message from the queen.