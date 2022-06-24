The royals are advised to be more cautious of Prince Harry than of Prince Andrew because he is said to be like a bomb that could blow off at any time to attack the family.

Speaking on Bloomberg's "In The City" podcast, biographer Tina Brown talked about the condition of the monarchy now with Queen Elizabeth II in her 70th year as monarch. She said that it "seems more reassuring than ever."

However, she warned that it is also "at a frail point" and explained, "because everybody knows this is the last Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, and the question of how they will feel British after the queen dies is a big one."

She then drew comparisons between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York, on how they each could affect the monarchy. Brown, who wrote, "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth, and the Turmoil," said that the 62-year-old has "not enhanced the gravitas of the crown" following accusations he sexually abused Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Prince Andrew eventually settled the civil case out of court in February. He then escorted the Queen to Westminster Abbey during Prince Philip's memorial in March.

Brown acknowledged the reports that his appearance at the memorial was "distressing," especially to victims of sexual abuse. But she reasoned that the criticism against him then have been "ring-fenced, because people understand that, OK, every so often the queen is going to want her son next to her."

However, she claimed that would not be the case when Prince Charles and Prince William will become king. On the contrary, she thinks that Prince Harry has the potential to cause greater problems for the monarchy.

"I think Harry is a bit more of a problem because you never quite know what he's going to do next. He keeps them all on the back foot wondering where the bombs come from," she said.

Brown could be referring to the explosive Oprah interview in March 2021 that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did, in which they shared serious allegations against the monarchy. The Duke of Sussex also announced that he is writing a memoir which will come out later this year.