Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry paid tribute to their mum, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, in their own way on Mother's Day in the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex arranged for flowers to be laid at his mum's grave, according to Town & Country. A spokesperson confirmed the tribute has been placed on her final resting place, which is located on an island in the middle of the lake on the grounds of the Spencer family estate Althorp, in Northamptonshire, England.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge took to Twitter to pay tribute to Princess Diana on Mother's Day. He and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, shared photos of the handmade cards their children made for their grandmother.

"Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy Mother's Day. I love you very much and think of you always. Sending lots of love from George XXXXX, " Prince George,7, wrote on his card while Princess Charlotte, 5, wrote, "Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother's Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte." The youngest, Prince Louis, 2, stuck paper cutouts of a heart and some animals on his card.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also sent a heartfelt message to those who have lost their mothers.

"This year Mother's Day will be different once again. Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again," they captioned the photos.

"But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging. Each year on Mother's Day, George, Charlotte, and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William. Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother's Day," the couple added.

Prince Harry and Prince William lost their mother Princess Diana at a young age. She was 36 years old when she died from a car crash in Paris in August 1997 while being hounded by paparazzi. The Duke of Sussex has since expressed his fear of history repeating itself with how the British tabloids treated his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle while they were in the U.K. Thus, he decided to take her and their son Archie away from it and relocate to the U.S.