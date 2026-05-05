Prince Harry is facing fresh tension with the royal family ahead of a planned return to the UK this summer, after Heat reported that he has been seeking assurances about how Meghan Markle will be treated during a visit linked to an Invictus Games countdown event in Birmingham. According to the magazine's account, Harry, Meghan and their children are expected in Britain in either June or July, though the details remain murky and nothing has been publicly confirmed.

The relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the family have remained brittle since Harry and Meghan stepped back as working royals in 2020 and moved to California. Even before a plane has landed, old arguments are back in the room, with Harry said to be trying to protect his wife while also keeping open a fragile line to King Charles.

Prince Harry's Conditions and Anger Inside the Palace

The tone inside the royal household is far from sympathetic. 'A large number of senior royals are outraged that Harry's had the audacity to make all these demands ahead of his trip,' the insider says.

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'The fact that, once again, it all centres around Meghan and presumably ensuring she's treated with kid gloves. After everything she's said and done, it's out of order as far as the Waleses and Queen Camilla are concerned.'

That line reveals the rawness that still surrounds the couple's exit in 2020, their interviews and Harry's memoir. From the vantage point of Prince William, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla, the idea of bending over backwards to welcome Meghan back into the fold feels, at least in this account, like swallowing too much.

Prince Harry Wants To Start A New Solo Life In Montana https://t.co/Ik6r6tVfjN — CelebratingTheSoaps (@celebratesoaps) May 5, 2026

King Charles, by contrast, is portrayed as a man desperate for some kind of peace but hemmed in by the mood of his wider family. 'King Charles is clearly desperate for peace and to keep all sides happy, but he needs to be careful. If it starts looking like he's treating Harry like a prodigal son, it will cause a lot of resentment,' according to a Heat source.

The same insider notes an irony that will not be lost on anyone who has watched the saga unfold. 'Harry has been the one begging for the chance to come back and now it's going his way, he's putting up roadblocks. People are assuming Meghan is the one pulling the strings, so, in a way, he's making things worse.'

Can Prince Harry Become a Part‑Time Working Royal?

Behind the immediate drama over summer logistics lies a bigger question, is Prince Harry genuinely on a path back to some form of royal duty, even on a part‑time basis?

The idea is not new. When the couple first negotiated their exit in 2020, they proposed a 'half in, half out' model that would have seen them remain working royals while earning their own money abroad. The late queen rejected it, insisting on a clearer break. Yet sources now say Harry believes the ground has shifted.

Last September, he shared a brief tea with King Charles at Clarence House, their first in‑person meeting for 19 months, after he flew over when his father's cancer diagnosis was made public. Since then, friends of the king have quietly suggested he wants more contact with Archie and Lilibet and is open to seeing more of his younger son. 'The king hopes to see more of his son and spend time with his grandchildren. This will happen before long,' one source is quoted as saying.

Encouraged by that, Harry is said to be pushing again for what amounts to a part‑time working status. 'He believes it's time to embrace this new chapter together and he's ready to sit down with his father on his visit and make it happen,' an insider claims. 'Harry keeps saying if they can get this trip right, it will just be the first of many. He has high hopes.'

The problem is that Charles does not rule alone. 'Charles is trying to keep things manageable, but he's also very aware of the resistance from other members of the family, which limits how much he can promise,' the same source notes. That is why, in their telling, Harry is so insistent on 'assurances locked in before Meghan sets foot back in the UK.'

Complicating matters further is the king's recent high‑profile state visit to the US to meet President Trump, a trip during which he made no time to see his younger son. 'It was a real kick in the teeth that Charles didn't make time for him,' the insider says, while adding that Harry 'isn't making a fuss because he's very aware he has to tread carefully right now.'

On one side is the urge to defend Meghan, who he believes has been scapegoated. On the other is a fragile, slowly improving relationship with his father that he does not want to jeopardise. Whether that balancing act ends with Prince Harry back on a Buckingham Palace balcony, even a few times a year, is uncertain. For now, what exists is hope, resentment and a summer visit loaded with far more significance than any simple family trip should carry.

Nothing in these accounts has been confirmed publicly by the palace or the Sussexes. What is clear is that the question of whether Prince Harry can ever be a working royal again, even part‑time, remains less a constitutional issue than a family argument with no easy referee.