Prince William has privately warned King Charles in London that bringing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the royal fold would be a 'disaster' for the monarchy, according to a royal insider speaking after Harry's latest public comments in Australia about his royal life and the death of Princess Diana.

Prince Harry used a mental health event in Australia last week to revisit the trauma of losing his mother and his resentment of royal duty. In remarks that quickly ricocheted back to the UK, Harry reportedly said he had felt: 'I don't want this job, I don't want this role... It killed my mum and I was very much against it.'

Nearly three decades after Princes William and Harry walked side by side behind Diana's coffin, the brothers are now said to have barely spoken for almost four years, and any prospect of reconciliation looks increasingly remote.

Prince William Draws a Line Over Harry's Possible Return

Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals six years ago, after Harry tried to negotiate a 'half in, half out' role that would have allowed him to continue royal duties alongside independent projects. That hybrid model was rejected at the 2020 Sandringham summit, and the couple went on to forge a separate life in the US while launching paid media projects, including their Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021, Netflix series Harry & Meghan in 2022 and Harry's memoir Spare in 2023.

Prince Harry's latest Australian appearance is said to have crystallised Prince William's opposition to any soft return. 'The fact that Harry is openly walking around saying he didn't want to be a royal, in Australia of all places, where the king is still head of state, has enraged William,' the insider said.

William is particularly incensed because, behind palace walls, 'members of the establishment' are said to be pressing King Charles III to consider a route back for the Sussexes as part of a broader push to burnish the royal image after the scandal involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

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The insider said bluntly that this talk 'sickens William' and that he feels he is being sidelined while his father 'edges closer to signing off on what he perceives will be a disaster.' Nothing in this internal debate has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, so these claims should be treated with caution.

What is alleged, however, is stark, Prince William effectively issuing an ultimatum to the king: choose between re-welcoming Harry and Meghan or backing William's vision of a slimmed-down, future-focused monarchy without them. In this telling, William believes that if King Charles relents, 'it will be the beginning of the end,' because the Sussexes would be able to 'shamelessly exploit their titles all over again.'

From William's perspective, the insider said, any move to reintegrate the couple simply hands them 'more rope to hang them all on,' with the Prince of Wales left to 'clean up the mess' when he eventually becomes king. The palace has not publicly addressed those characterisations.

A Split Over Harry

Meanwhile, King Charles seems to be playing a longer, more patient game with his younger son. Following a 19‑month estrangement, the king, 77, hosted Harry for a brief tea at Clarence House in September, widely viewed as a first tentative step towards father‑son reconciliation. Royal aides have also been accused, via previous media reports, of exploring what was dubbed 'Operation Bring Harry Back from the Cold,' an informal effort to soften public opinion towards the Sussexes.

Over the past year, internal sentiment towards Harry and Meghan has shifted again after their high‑profile Australian 'quasi‑royal' tour, with Charles and 'a growing number of senior aides' warming to the idea of some kind of partial return. They are said to be exhausted by constant tension and keen to 'cling to all the positivity they possibly can' after the fallout from Andrew's arrest in February.

Those figures, the insider said, believe 'the Sussexes, and certainly Harry, are doing a good job with these quasi‑tours and that it would serve the family well to have them on side instead of deriding their efforts.' In their eyes, at least, the couple are not doing anything 'intrinsically evil or wrong.'

Prince William appears to see it very differently. It has long been reported that he remains 'furious' about what he regards as three years of sustained attacks on the royal family's reputation through Oprah, Netflix and Spare. William is 'unequivocal' that Harry and Meghan should not 'set foot across the threshold' of royal life again and described his view of them as 'greedy, treacherous opportunists.'

A further complication is looming. Harry is expected to return to the UK in July for the Invictus Games, potentially accompanied by Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The insider suggested that visit could be used to broker a 'compromise' and that talk of stripping the couple of their HRH titles has 'radically calmed down' because King Charles 'won't sanction [it] whilst he's still king.'

Charles has grown irritated by Prince William 'constantly chipping away and trying to undermine his brother' and has 'essentially banned the subject' of the Sussexes at court, insisting everyone 'needs to get along.' Prince William, they added, is 'biting his lip' but remains determined to reshape the monarchy when his time comes and, in private at least, insists he will welcome Harry and Meghan 'when hell freezes over.'

None of these private exchanges has been confirmed on the record by the palace or the Sussexes' camp, so all such claims rest on unnamed sources and should be approached with a degree of scepticism.