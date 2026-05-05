Prince Harry is said to be 'more unhappy than he's ever been' in California, amid fresh claims that Meghan Markle is privately 'desperate to leave' the marriage even as the couple are reportedly considering renewing their wedding vows. The allegations, reported by US gossip outlets and amplified by royal commentators, come six years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties and moved to the United States.

Their departure from the monarchy in January 2020 marked one of the most dramatic modern royal ruptures. Since then, Harry and Meghan have built a new life in California while becoming estranged from King Charles, Prince William and other senior royals. That break has played out through a series of highly public interventions, including major interviews, a Netflix series and Harry's memoir Spare. Across all of them, Harry has repeatedly spoken about trauma, mental health and his deep unhappiness with life inside 'The Firm'.

Prince Harry 'More Unhappy Than Ever', Commentator Claims

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe, speaking to New magazine and quoted by OK! Magazine, painted a bleak picture of Harry's state of mind in California. He argued that the duke appears burdened by the fallout from his royal exit and the emotional distance from his family in Britain.

'He's been quite open about his childhood being flawed and traumatic,' Larcombe said, pointing to Harry's own accounts of therapy and trauma. He described Harry as someone who 'wear[s] your heart on your sleeve', unlike Prince William, and suggested that may help explain why Harry 'seems tortured' by his past and prone to what he called 'emotional outbursts'.

Larcombe claimed those traits may also have put pressure on Meghan. 'There must have been times when that's been difficult for Meghan, too. But he seems more unhappy now than he's ever been,' he said.

Harry and Meghan have not publicly addressed those characterisations. They remain Larcombe's interpretation, not an established account from the couple themselves.

What is on the record is Harry's repeated acknowledgement of his mental health struggles, both before and after stepping back from royal life. He has spoken in several public settings about trauma, therapy and the need to confront emotional distress directly.

Meghan, Brand Building And Vow Renewal Claims

The most eye catching claims now centre on Meghan's alleged intentions and the state of the marriage. OK! Magazine reports that Meghan and Harry are considering a vow renewal ceremony ahead of their eighth wedding anniversary on 19 May.

The source claimed Meghan sees the idea as a way to project unity and reinforce the family image tied to her lifestyle brand, As Ever. In that version of events, the ceremony would serve both as a personal milestone and as useful material for her public image.

'She is so focused on "Brand Meghan" she thinks a vow renewal would make for great content on her channels,' the insider alleged.

The same source then made a far more dramatic claim, alleging that Meghan is 'desperate to leave Harry, as he just doesn't fit in with the showbiz life she wants'. The insider also described it as contradictory to consider a recommitment ceremony while allegedly facing serious questions about the future of the marriage.

Those claims cannot be independently verified and rely entirely on a single unnamed source. There has been no public comment from the Sussexes or their representatives to support the suggestion that Meghan wants to leave the marriage.

That is an important distinction. Much of the current speculation rests on commentary and anonymous briefings rather than anything stated on the record by Harry or Meghan themselves.

Mental Health On The Record

Where the picture becomes firmer is in Harry's own language about mental health. During the couple's tour of Australia last month, he spoke publicly in Melbourne about the emotional pressure he felt after the birth of Prince Archie in 2019.

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'I knew that I had stuff from the past that I needed to deal with [before becoming a dad],' he said, describing what he saw as unfinished emotional work. Speaking about therapy, he added that some people seek help because they feel 'there's something that needs fixing', but said it can also be preventative.

'You don't have to wait until you're lying on the kitchen floor in the fetal position,' he told the audience.

Those comments sit awkwardly beside Larcombe's portrait of a man becoming increasingly unhappy, but they also show Harry trying to confront his past rather than suppress it. Whether that means he is now 'more unhappy than ever' is something only Harry could credibly confirm.

As for Meghan, the gap between her public image as a lifestyle entrepreneur and mother and the darker rumours surrounding her marriage has become a familiar feature of the Sussex story. Vow renewal talk, branding speculation, royal estrangement and whispered claims of a split now occupy the same space, often with very little hard evidence separating rumour from fact.

With no confirmed statement from the couple on either a vow renewal or any marital problems, the claims that Harry is 'more unhappy than ever' and Meghan is 'desperate to leave' remain uncorroborated. At present, they are allegations, not established facts.