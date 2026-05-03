Meghan Markle is said to be in a 'spiral' in Montecito after reportedly losing the support of some of her most powerful celebrity allies, with unnamed sources claiming Vogue supremo Anna Wintour has cut ties with the Duchess of Sussex and harbours deep animosity toward her, according to reports.

The claims sketch a picture of a social circle narrowing around Meghan since she and Prince Harry stepped back from royal life in 2020 and moved to California. Their post-royal reinvention has included Netflix projects and, more recently, Meghan's lifestyle brand As Ever. But according to a source quoted by the Daily Mail and relayed by OK!, the Hollywood embrace she may once have expected has not fully held.

Meghan Markle and Anna Wintour

The reported rupture with Anna Wintour is said to trace back to Meghan's 2019 collaboration with British Vogue, when she guest edited the magazine's Forces for Change issue alongside then editor, Edward Enninful. At the time, it was presented as a major cultural coup, with a modern royal aligning herself with fashion's progressive wing.

An unnamed insider now claims that decision, and Meghan's reported choice to 'pledge her allegiance' to Enninful, put her at odds with Wintour, the long-serving editor in chief of US Vogue and one of the most influential figures in fashion. 'Meghan pledged her allegiance to Enninful which p---ed off Anna,' the source alleged. 'Anna hates her. Meghan doesn't want to pay, and never returns things.'

None of those accusations has been publicly addressed by Meghan, Prince Harry, Wintour or Enninful. There is no independent confirmation of the alleged behaviour over payments or borrowed items, and the claims remain unverified.

The same insider went further, suggesting Wintour's reported hostility also hardened after the Sussexes left royal life. 'Anna loves the Royal Family. She is a Dame. Anna would have hated how they handled their exit from The Firm,' the source said.

That may offer a plausible line of tension, but it remains off the record. No one directly involved has acknowledged any such fallout publicly.

Hollywood Circle Under Strain

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The alleged split with Wintour is being framed by unnamed sources as part of a wider pattern. Meghan, they claim, is now dealing with the sense that once buzzy projects are losing momentum and once useful friendships are less solid than they appeared.

'They have truly lost the plot. I hear she's spiraling badly because she knows nothing is working,' the insider claimed. 'The whole thing about her As Ever stuff selling out isn't true anymore. I don't think either of them is happy.'

It is a striking assessment, even by the standards of anonymous royal-adjacent briefings. The suggestion that As Ever has lost its early commercial momentum cannot be independently verified from the reporting available, and no financial evidence is provided to support it.

The same source also claimed Meghan had fallen out with Lauren Sánchez, the former broadcaster who recently married Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Venice. According to the insider, Meghan 'snubbed Lauren before the wedding' after previously being invited to events by her.

'Meghan was invited to things by Lauren and didn't want to go. She didn't want to be seen with her because she thought she was trashy,' the source alleged.

It is a loaded claim, and one that sits firmly in the realm of unverified gossip. There is no public corroboration and no response from Meghan or Sánchez.

Kardashians and Image Control

In November 2025, Meghan and Harry attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party at Jeff Bezos's mansion. According to earlier reports cited, photographs were taken with members of the Kardashian family, but the Sussexes later asked for those images to be deleted. The reported reason was that Meghan was not wearing the traditional red Remembrance poppy, a detail that may have caused controversy in Britain.

Kim Kardashian addressed the episode directly on Khloé Kardashian's Khloé in Wonder Land podcast in January. She rejected the idea of any feud and defended how the family handled the pictures. 'It was really innocent, which is so crazy. Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship,' she said.

'We took a photo. And then I think, we were all going through them. We're all, you know, communicating about what we're going to post. We're never ones to post without permission. It's not who we are,' she added, suggesting the Sussexes' wishes were respected.

Those on-the-record comments complicate the idea that every Hollywood relationship around Meghan has soured. Nothing in the latest round of claims has been confirmed by Meghan, Harry, Anna Wintour, Lauren Sánchez or their representatives, and the allegations remain tightly attributed throughout.

Nothing in the latest round of claims has been confirmed by Meghan, Harry, Anna Wintour, Lauren Sánchez or their representatives.