Kate Middleton is reportedly growing concerned about the pressure Prince William is under as speculation mounts over a possible return to royal duties for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this summer. A report in Heat claims the Princess of Wales fears the renewed discussion is taking a toll on William, who is said to be strongly opposed to any such arrangement.

Harry and Meghan have just completed a high profile trip to Australia, described by some commentators as a 'faux royal' tour. The visit included charity appearances and a paid speaking engagement, and came ahead of Harry's expected return to the UK later this year for an event linked to the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.

According to insiders quoted by Heat, King Charles is at least open to the idea of offering the Sussexes some form of 'half in, half out' role. The same report claims that possibility has deeply unsettled William.

Kate Middleton Fears For Prince William

The latest report portrays a couple under pressure as they brace for what could be an uneasy royal summer. One source told Heat that Harry's remarks in Australia about never wanting to be a working royal have left William 'fuming', especially amid claims that some figures behind the scenes favour bringing the Sussexes back.

'Harry openly saying he didn't want to be a royal has enraged William,' the unnamed insider claimed. 'Some members of the establishment are pushing for the Sussexes to be brought back, and that sickens William. He doesn't feel he's being given any say, because his father is edging closer to signing off on this disaster.'

From that account, the issue is more than a family dispute. The same source said William sees any return for Harry and Meghan as a serious threat to the monarchy's stability and fears they would continue to exploit their royal status

The report also claims Kate has become William's closest source of support and the person most concerned by the strain he is under. 'She is the one he confides in when he's losing sleep, and she says it's affecting him more than he wants to let on,' the insider told Heat.

The source added that Kate sees the coming summer as 'an absolute nightmare' and wants to shield William from further stress. According to the report, she has even suggested leaving the country while Harry is in Britain to avoid more tension and headlines.

None of those claims has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, and there has been no official comment on any discussions about a possible Sussex return. Because the report relies on anonymous sources speaking to a celebrity magazine, the claims should be treated cautiously.

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The wider backdrop is the Sussexes' increasingly visible public schedule, which some royal watchers view as edging close to the territory of official tours. During their Australia trip, Harry and Meghan visited Melbourne Royal Children's Hospital and the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, while Meghan also filmed an episode of MasterChef Australia and appeared at a paid wellness event in Sydney.

At the InterEdge Summit, Harry made remarks that reportedly struck a nerve with critics inside the royal orbit. 'After my mum died, I was like, "I don't want this job. I don't want this role",' he told the audience. 'I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years.'

Earlier that day, Meghan said: 'Every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. I was the most trolled person in the entire world.' Supporters have framed those comments as reflections on trauma and public pressure, but according to the Heat account, William and Kate may see them as further evidence of the Sussexes' hostility towards the institution.

The idea of a 'half in, half out' arrangement has long been associated with Harry and Meghan's preferred model after stepping back as working royals in 2020. Heat claims William once dismissed that idea outright, but insiders now suggest Charles may be more receptive to it than before.

Relations between the brothers have remained strained since Harry and Meghan moved to the US, gave a series of high profile interviews and published Harry's memoir. Although Harry told the BBC last May that he would 'love a reconciliation' and later met Charles in person, reports continue to paint William as resistant to any thaw.

The magazine also claims Kate is no longer trying to act as a go between. One insider said she is urging William to step back for now and remember that, when he is king, he will be in a position to shape the future direction of the monarchy himself.

For now, none of the principals has publicly acknowledged the language or claims in the report. What is clear is that Harry's planned return to the UK for an Invictus related engagement is likely to renew scrutiny of the already fraught relationship between the Waleses and the Sussexes.