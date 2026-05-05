Sarah Ferguson has been warned she has 'no choice' but to retreat from public involvement in her daughters' lives after Princess Eugenie announced in London on Monday that she is expecting her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank this summer, according to a royal commentator. The pregnancy news, confirmed by Buckingham Palace and said to have 'delighted' King Charles, has reignited scrutiny of the York family's position following the scandals surrounding Prince Andrew and, by extension, Ferguson.

The latest royal baby news comes at a complicated moment for the former Duke and Duchess of York. Eugenie and her elder sister Princess Beatrice have long tried to maintain a working balance between royal duty and private careers, even as their parents' entanglement in the Jeffrey Epstein affair has repeatedly dragged them back into the spotlight. Andrew's removal from public roles and the ongoing fallout from his association with Epstein have narrowed the space in which Ferguson, once a highly visible royal figure, can operate alongside her daughters.

Princess Eugenie shared the pregnancy herself on Instagram, posting a photograph of her sons August, 5, and Ernest, 2, holding an image of a baby scan. The understated family picture was in stark contrast to the intense interest that tends to follow any development involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Ferguson, whose royal titles have receded but whose notoriety has not.

Buckingham Palace followed with a short, carefully worded statement. 'Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they expecting their third child together, due this summer,' it said, adding that 'August and Ernest are also very excited to have another sibling in the family. His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.'

The child will not receive an HRH title and will be 15th in line to the throne. That small adjustment in the line of succession will push Eugenie's great uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, down to 16th place, another reminder of how the monarchy's family tree keeps shifting even as the institution tries to project stability.

Ferguson Told to Step Back After Eugenie Baby News

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, speaking to the Express, linked the happy announcement to a harsher reality for Ferguson. In his view, the Andrew and Epstein fallout has left little room for the Yorks to be seen centre stage at family milestones.

'This is very happy news and has been welcomed by the king who is known to be extremely fond of his nieces. Ferguson will undoubtedly be delighted,' he said. 'However, as we saw with Andrew when Athena was christened last December, she will have to keep a low profile. He was not included in the Christening photographs and nor was she.'

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That christening of Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena Mapelli Mozzi last December was the last time the former couple were publicly seen together. Even then, the official images airbrushed them from the narrative. Fitzwilliams reads that as a template for what is likely to follow with Eugenie's third child: quiet attendance at best, and a careful omission from any formal record.

He went further, suggesting that while Ferguson may still have scope to speak in her own right, the age of any meaningful public rehabilitation is over. 'There may be possibilities for interviews if she decides to go down that path, but there are no comeback possibilities after recent events,' he argued. 'Taking a backseat isn't in her nature, but for Eugenie's sake, she has no choice.'

There is no independent confirmation of whether the palace has formally asked Sarah to limit her public role around her daughters, so these claims should be taken with a grain of salt. What can be said with confidence is that the pattern at recent family gatherings has been one of managed distance.

A Tightened Royal Perimeter

The announcement of Eugenie's pregnancy has also been read as a subtle show of support from King Charles. Despite the controversy surrounding Andrew who was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to the report the palace made a point of stressing the king's personal delight at the news and his fondness for his nieces.

That sits uneasily with the reality that Eugenie and Beatrice stayed away from the traditional Easter Sunday royal gathering amid the ongoing furore over Andrew's Epstein links. At the same time, reports that the king has invited them to Royal Ascot this summer suggest a cautious willingness to keep the York sisters within the royal tent, even as their parents remain on the fringes.

For Ferguson, the result is a curiously constrained existence. She remains a grandmother about to welcome a fifth grandchild, yet one whose physical presence at key milestones is likely to be carefully choreographed or quietly sidelined. The joy of a new baby comes wrapped in complicated optics, and there is no sign that those will ease any time soon.