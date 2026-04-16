King Charles is reportedly locked in a fierce dispute with Prince William over a potential reunion with Prince Harry.

The 77-year-old monarch is eager to facilitate grandchildren's visit to Sandringham to spend time with Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. However, insiders suggest the Prince of Wales is 'seething' at the prospect of any concession to the California-based couple. This internal friction highlights a growing divide within 'The Firm' as the King seeks to repair family ties while his heir maintains a hardline stance against the Sussexes.

The reported conflict follows more than four years of escalating tension. Since the Megxit impact on Royal Family operations began in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained largely estranged from the senior royals. While the King is said to be at a point of forgiveness, Prince William reportedly views any softening of the royal line as a strategic error. The resulting 'huge battle' behind palace doors underscores the Prince of Wales influence 'The Firm' now navigates under his increasingly prominent leadership.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California, then deepened the rift with their high‑profile interviews and Harry's memoir Spare in 2023.

Relations, by most accounts, have never properly recovered, and the King has not seen Archie, 6, or Lilibet, 4, in person since before the move.

The US outlet National Examiner cited an unnamed insider as saying that Charles is now trying to carve out a path back to some form of contact. 'Charles is at the point where he wants to forgive Harry and find a path forward, but Prince William simply won't hear of it, no matter what his father says,' the source claimed.

The same insider suggested this family disagreement has become entrenched, largely because of the influence William now wields within the institution. 'It's become a huge battle because William carries enormous influence behind the scenes.

And the truth is, many within The Firm still believe Harry and Meghan are toxic, so Charles doesn't have much support when it comes to welcoming them back,' the source told the publication.

None of these claims has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace. Both households routinely decline to comment on anonymous briefings about private family matters, and there has been no official statement indicating any formal effort to bring Harry and Meghan back into the royal fold.

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King Charles, Prince William And A Family Split Over Harry

Behind the reported clash between King Charles and Prince William sits a long and messy backdrop. The so‑called 'Megxit' deal in 2020 formalised the Sussexes' exit as working royals and stripped them of royal patronages and military appointments.

The couple argued they needed financial independence and greater control over their lives. Senior royals, in turn, were said to have been blindsided by the timing and tone of the announcement.

The damage worsened with the Sussexes' television sit‑downs and, later, Spare, which laid out Harry's grievances with his father and brother in stark detail. The book included claims of physical altercations and accusations that palace officials briefed against him and Meghan.

As one source told OK! magazine earlier this month, the 'Sussexes problem' is seen internally as a 'deep erosion of trust' made harder to repair because so much of it played out in public.

Charles's reported desire to extend an olive branch is not universally shared. The National Examiner insider suggested that William, 43, regards any reconciliation as premature and potentially damaging. He is described as 'thrilled' at signs Harry's demands for security when in Britain may be rejected, viewing it as Harry 'getting exactly what he deserves'.

King Charles 'Doesn't Have Much Support' in Desire to 'Forgive' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle So He Can See Grandkids https://t.co/vMFYKFrwie pic.twitter.com/9pHwzTSyKt — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 16, 2026

Security has become the practical obstacle on which everything else rests. Harry and Meghan have made it clear, through previous public statements and legal action, that they will only bring their children to the UK if they are satisfied with protection arrangements.

The latest report claims 'Harry still hasn't gotten security approved, and it's looking increasingly likely it'll be denied,' and alleges that the issue is 'not seen as something that would go down well with the public' in political circles.

Again, there has been no fresh official comment on the current status of any security application. Any decision on taxpayer‑funded police protection for non‑working royals is typically handled by specialist committees and the Home Office, not the King or Prince William personally.

Different Playbooks For Charles, William And The Sussexes

Security appears to be the practical obstacle wrapped around the emotional one. The source claims Harry and Meghan have made clear they would return to Britain if their security were guaranteed, but that approval has not yet been granted. Without it, any invitation to visit becomes more symbolic than real.

The insider was blunt on that point. 'Harry still hasn't gotten security approved, and it's looking increasingly likely it'll be denied,' the source said. That same account adds a political edge, suggesting stronger protection for Harry would not be popular and that William is 'thrilled because in his eyes, Harry is getting exactly what he deserves.'

OK! Reveals the Massive Difference Between Prince William and King Charles' Approach to 'Handling the Sussexes Problem' https://t.co/X6EKrmuJ5B pic.twitter.com/SGklCRjjFT — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 12, 2026

Another source quoted by OK! earlier this month drew a similar distinction, saying William's stance was 'much firmer and less flexible,' while Charles appeared more willing to leave space for 'some form of future reconciliation.' That language is careful, almost lawyerly, but it says plenty. One man is guarding the institution. The other, perhaps, is staring at the clock.

There is also a painful simplicity beneath the court intrigue. Charles is said to want to see Harry's children again after four years apart. Yet even that desire is presented as tangled in old grievances, royal hierarchy and the still unresolved question of trust. As another source put it, the 'Sussexes problem' is rooted in a deep 'erosion of trust,' compounded by the very public nature of the family's criticisms.

Charles now believes William is 'meddling and quietly working against him.' The insider said the King is 'absolutely furious' and has demanded that William back down, only for the Prince of Wales to dig in harder. The result, according to that account, is a 'total standstill' at the very moment Charles is said to believe time is running out.

For now, the gates of Sandringham remain closed to the Sussexes, and the battle between father and son over the future of the family continues to intensify behind the scenes.