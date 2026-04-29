King Charles is expected to leave the United States this week without seeing Prince Harry or his grandchildren in California, with one royal commentator claiming the monarch fears a reunion would upstage the real purpose of his historic state visit.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are in Washington DC on a four day trip marking 250 years since American independence, their first US visit since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and settled in California in 2020. Buckingham Palace has presented the visit as a diplomatic mission rather than a family reconciliation, saying the King will 'celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and the US' before travelling on to Bermuda.

There is nothing in the official programme about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle or their children, Archie and Lilibet. In a schedule this tightly choreographed, that omission has been read by royal watchers as deliberate.

King Charles Visit Overshadowed by Harry Question

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Royal podcast producer John McDermott, who works on Palace Intrigue and Crown and Controversy: King Charles, has suggested the king is keeping his distance from Harry in California because any private reunion would instantly hijack the story of the trip.

'One of the complications is if Charles did meet with Harry, it overshadows the whole trip, and the point of the trip is the state visit,' McDermott argued. In his view, the public focus would split into competing narratives between constitutional ceremony and royal family drama.

His reasoning is blunt. 'If one of the royals goes out, they've got all the spotlight on them. This week's agenda is Charles and Camilla, and again, if you meet with Harry, that becomes the story.'

Buckingham Palace has not commented on why no detour to California has been scheduled. Officially, the palace line is that this is a state visit held at the invitation of the US government, with the focus on alliances, geopolitics and ceremony. Unofficially, the institution knows how quickly a single image of the king with his Californian grandchildren could eclipse even a major speech to Congress.

None of that has been confirmed by the palace, and any reading of the king's private thinking remains speculative. What is clear is that, in the middle of a high stakes diplomatic tour, the question of Harry still hangs over the monarchy.

King Charles, Cancer and the Strain With Prince Harry

The latest speculation comes after years in which private grievance and public duty have repeatedly collided inside the House of Windsor. Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life in 2020, citing racist media coverage and invasions of privacy, before relocating from Canada to California with Archie. Their daughter Lilibet was later born in the US.

Since then, the family rupture has played out in public, most notably in Harry's 2023 memoir Spare, which deepened the split with Prince William. The book and later interviews, including with the BBC, portrayed a prince who wanted change but remained deeply embittered by the institution that raised him. Harry said he 'would love a reconciliation' with his family and admitted he did 'not know how much longer my father has.'

When King Charles revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer in September, Harry flew back to the UK to see his father. He did not meet William on that trip, underlining how fractured the brothers' relationship remains. There has been no sign since that a more sustained rapprochement is under way.

Against that backdrop, it is easy to see why the king may be reluctant to import unresolved family conflict into a state occasion watched around the world. A carefully neutral handshake on the South Lawn is one thing. Opening the California chapter in the middle of the tour is quite another.

A Historic Visit and Modern Royal Drama

During the US visit, King Charles has tried to keep public attention on policy and history rather than personality. On Tuesday, he delivered a rare address to Congress, speaking about the alliance between Britain and America and the strains now pressing on it, including the war in Iran, the resulting global oil crisis and heightened tensions within NATO.

In another era, that speech might have dominated coverage on its own. Instead, it has shared space with a familiar set of royal questions. Will there be a last minute private meeting with Prince Harry? Will the king fly west before or after Bermuda? Or will this trip quietly establish a new precedent in which official and private life are kept rigidly apart, even when family members are only a few hours away?

King Charles enters U.S. Congress with Queen Camilla for joint address. pic.twitter.com/TIVym9OXJL — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 28, 2026

The US political backdrop has been combustible too. Some Democrats who applauded the king in Congress have been accused of hypocrisy by critics who point to their support for the anti Trump 'No Kings' movement, while the White House poured fuel on the row by posting a photograph of King Charles and President Trump captioned 'TWO KINGS' for a domestic political audience.

Overlaying it all are the optics of a monarch undergoing cancer treatment while managing public duty and a badly strained relationship with the son who has openly hinted time may be limited. A quiet trip to California might offer a moment of human closure, but it would also shatter the careful choreography of this tour.

For now, the apparent calculation is that the risks outweigh the rewards. Those hoping for a breakthrough between King Charles and Prince Harry are left, once again, reading meaning into an empty diary.