When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive in Australia on Tuesday for a privately funded visit, they will be armed with tightly scripted PR guidance that leaked over the weekend, laying bare how carefully the couple are managing their image as a sort of US-based 'royal offshoot' while touring a Commonwealth realm where King Charles remains head of state.

This is the couple's first trip to Australia since their blockbuster 2018 tour as newlyweds, when Meghan's pregnancy announcement turned a 16-day schedule into a global media event. That earlier visit was framed as a classic royal duty. This time, after Megxit and years of public wrangling over their status, the pair are returning as private citizens who still trade on the cachet of the monarchy and now expect to be paid for some of their appearances.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry PR Notes Try To Head Off Backlash

The leaked 'Operational Planning Notes,' prepared by Meghan and Prince Harry's new PR chief and shared with selected media, seem almost painfully anxious to shut down a familiar line of attack: that taxpayers would be forced to underwrite what critics see as a Sussex-branded publicity tour.

The document stresses repeatedly that the Australian public purse will not fund the visit. It does so against a noisy backdrop. Nearly 45,000 people have signed an online petition demanding that no taxpayer money be spent on the couple's activities, a sizeable number that suggests the mood has shifted from indifference to active irritation in some quarters.

Yet, as officials have confirmed, there are public costs. New South Wales Police and Victoria Police both said additional security measures will be put in place 'to ensure public safety is maintained'. Those protections come from state budgets, whether or not the couple are there on official royal business. It is an awkward grey zone that their PR strategy clearly anticipated but could not fully resolve.

The notes outline a programme that, to the naked eye, looks remarkably like a royal tour. Meghan and Prince Harry are scheduled to make joint appearances focused on veterans and mental health, visit a children's hospital, and attend an Invictus Australia event on Sydney Harbour. These are exactly the kinds of causes they championed as working royals and have continued to foreground through their Archewell Foundation.

Alongside that, however, sit paid speaking engagements, which cut to the heart of the original rupture with Buckingham Palace. The late Queen insisted that the couple could not be 'half-in, half-out' royals, combining official representation of the Crown with commercial work linked to their titles. Their Australian itinerary appears to test the boundaries of that principle on foreign soil.

Leak Puts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Strategy Under the Microscope

The most revealing section of the leaked planning notes is a short Q&A bolted to the end, written as if staging a rehearsal for the toughest expected questions. One anticipated query is blunt: 'Critics say this is a publicity tour; how do you respond?'

The suggested answer is equally polished. 'The programme is rooted in longstanding areas of work for the Duke and Duchess, with a clear focus on amplifying organisations delivering measurable impact. The visit prioritises listening, learning and supporting communities rather than promotion.'

It is carefully phrased, almost to a fault. The language of 'amplifying organisations' and 'measurable impact' could have been lifted from any modern corporate social responsibility brochure. It also underscores the delicate balance the Sussexes are trying to strike: projecting purpose and service, while making clear this is their show, on their terms, and not a tour ordered up by the Palace.

Officials in Australia have so far been cautious in public. Police statements have stuck rigidly to security. There has been no suggestion in the documents that federal or state governments will bankroll accommodation or travel, and no sign of the sort of formal state receptions that accompany a full royal tour.

Even so, the optics are hard to ignore. Meghan and Prince Harry will arrive in a country where the King is still on the coins, meet dignitaries, visit vulnerable people and wounded veterans, stand on Sydney Harbour with Invictus branding in the background, and then, separately, take to private stages for paid speaking work.

Whether that is a smart evolution or a misjudged attempt to revive the 'half-in, half-out' model is a matter of interpretation. Supporters argue the couple are using their platform to highlight mental health and veteran welfare without burdening the public purse. Critics see a glossy travelling brand, trading on royal association while insisting it is all about listening and learning.

What the leak makes clear is that none of this is accidental. Every line in the briefing, every pre-baked answer, has been designed to control the narrative before Meghan and Prince Harry even step off the plane. Nothing in the leaked notes has been independently confirmed.

For all the talk of authenticity and impact, the Australia trip looks set to double as a live test of whether their hybrid, commercially active version of royal life can ever really work outside the firm that once rejected it.