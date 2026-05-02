Prince Harry has reopened the argument over what it means to be a royal after telling ITV during a visit to Ukraine last week that he did not recognise the label 'not a working royal' and would 'always' be part of the royal family. The remark, made in Ukraine and now ricocheting through royal coverage, has been folded into fresh reports of deepening friction with Prince William, although the claims about William's private reaction remain unverified.

@radar_online Prince Harry's 'Faux Royal Tour' Down Under Cranked Up Further Tension with Estranged Brother Prince William https://t.co/a5u6kf6yxd — TheProfit (@frank_rosh) April 30, 2026

Buckingham Palace said in 2020 that Harry and Meghan were 'no longer working members' of the royal family and would step back from royal duties under the agreement reached when they left frontline royal life. That is the formal record, which is why Harry's latest wording matters, and why it has landed as more than a stray remark.

Prince Harry Reopens Royal Status Row

Speaking to ITV at the end of a two-day trip to Ukraine, Harry said, 'I will always be part of the royal family, and I am here working doing the things that I was born to do. And I enjoy doing it.' ITV reported that he made the comments after being asked whether he recognised the phrase 'not a working royal,' a description that has followed him since 2020.

He was in Bucha after visiting demining projects linked to The HALO Trust and after speaking at the Kyiv Security Forum, where he urged the world not to look away from the war. In that setting, Harry also said people should feel 'empowered to speak truth to power' and made clear he no longer wished to feel 'gagged' by the fear that every public remark might be judged too political.

What comes next is not. Reports now circulating in the celebrity press say Prince William has been left 'infuriated' by Harry's insistence that he still sees himself as doing the work he was born to do, but no direct comment from William is included and no official response from Kensington Palace is quoted in the material.

There is a familiar quality to that gap. The hard facts are straightforward, Harry said what he said, and the palace position from 2020 has not changed in public. Everything else, especially the temperature of William's mood behind closed doors, belongs to the foggier realm of unnamed insiders and royal brinkmanship.

Prince William Looms Over Harry's Next Move

The sharpest claims concern titles and succession, not Ukraine. One syndicated report says Harry feels more secure in his relationship with King Charles and is now preparing to resist any future attempt by William to strip him or his family of status when he becomes king. It goes further, claiming Harry is ready to use 'whatever means necessary,' including possible legal action or speaking publicly, to defend what he believes is rightfully his.

Royal Feud Explodes as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Personal Branding Is a 'Nonnegotiable' for Prince William: He's 'Over the Drama' https://t.co/2Bxt4cMDmO pic.twitter.com/sV33R9dMuN — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 29, 2026

There is no on the record evidence that William has set out any formal plan to remove titles, nor is there any confirmed statement from Harry setting out a legal strategy. What exists is a highly combustible mix of old grievance, public symbolism and one remark in Ukraine that touched a nerve because it brushed against the settlement that was supposed to settle everything.

Read more Prince William, Princess Kate Face 'Crying Shame', Will Be Left 'Carrying The Whole Show' After King Charles Reign Prince William, Princess Kate Face 'Crying Shame', Will Be Left 'Carrying The Whole Show' After King Charles Reign

It also helps explain why the story refuses to stay still. Harry's comment was not simply about family belonging. It pushed at the unresolved question that has followed the Sussexes since they left Britain, whether a prince who has stepped away from official duties can still present himself as serving in a role that looks, sounds and travels rather like royal work.

On paper, the answer from the palace was given six years ago. In practice, Harry plainly disagrees, and Prince William remains the looming figure in every version of what happens next, whether or not he has actually said a word about it in public.