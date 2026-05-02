Meghan Markle is said to be planning to join Prince Harry in the UK this summer for an Invictus Games event in Birmingham, and is reportedly determined to use the visit to reconcile with King Charles. The Duchess of Sussex, who has not been in Britain since 2022, is understood to see her father‑in‑law as the key royal figure with whom she wants to repair relations.

This would be Meghan's first substantial return to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral nearly four years ago and the first since the couple's Netflix series and high-profile interviews deepened the rift with the royal family. Harry is expected to attend a one-year countdown event for the 2027 Invictus Games, which are due to take place in Birmingham, and it is widely believed, though not yet confirmed, that Meghan will accompany him.

The latest claims about Markle's intentions come from US columnist Rob Shuter, who reported on his Naughty But Nice show in February that the duchess is eager to 'sit down and chat' with King Charles during a UK visit. Citing unnamed sources, he said Meghan sees the monarch as her 'big focus within the family,' and hopes to remind him of what was once described as a warm bond between the two.

According to the same account, Meghan is 'determined to prove she's not the villain she's been made out to be' in sections of the British press and online commentary. That language reflects how intensely personal the fallout has become, and how central Charles now appears in any realistic path back to civility between the Sussexes and the wider royal circle.

A Strained Bond in Focus

The news came after years of uneasy relations between Markle and senior royals, which turned openly fraught once she and Harry stepped back from official duties in 2020. In their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and again in the 2022 Netflix series Harry & Meghan, the couple spoke critically about royal life, press intrusion and what they described as a lack of institutional support.

Those public accounts were viewed within palace circles as an airing of internal grievances on a global stage. Although Charles has not responded in detail, the late queen's famously understated statement that 'recollections may vary' hinted at how fiercely contested some of the claims were behind closed doors.

Against that backdrop, the notion of Meghan seeking a private conversation with the king is not a minor detail. Charles is not only the family patriarch but also the constitutional figurehead; any softening between him and the Sussexes would inevitably shape how other senior royals approach the couple in future.

Yet nothing about the reported plans is guaranteed. Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have publicly confirmed Meghan's attendance at the Invictus countdown event, let alone any meeting with the king. Until there is official word, all talk of reconciliation remains speculative.

A Careful UK Return for Markle

Sources quoted by Naughty But Nice suggest Markle is even considering a more tangible gesture, claiming she intends to arrive in the UK 'armed with a pile of gifts' for Harry's relatives if the June trip goes ahead. It is an almost disarmingly traditional image in a saga otherwise dominated by lawyers, streaming deals and duelling narratives.

Whether those gifts would be read as a sincere olive branch or as image management is another matter. Feelings within the family have reportedly hardened since 2020, and Meghan's relationships with several royals are widely described as 'difficult.' She has not been seen publicly with most of them since the intense days around Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

There is also the question of timing. Any Markle return to the UK now intersects with concern over King Charles's health and the pressures on a slimmed‑down monarchy. That may create both an opportunity and a complication: a family more inclined to close ranks, but also more conscious of appearances if one of its most polarising figures comes back into the frame.

For Harry, Invictus remains one of the most personal projects of his post‑royal life, rooted in his military service and advocacy for injured veterans. A visible show of support from Meghan on British soil, particularly if coupled with even a modest thaw with Charles, would echo far beyond the sports arena in Birmingham.

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Equally, if the visit does not happen, or if Meghan attends without any known contact with the king, that silence will be read just as closely. After years of mutual distance, a simple photograph of Markle walking into a royal residence, or conspicuously not doing so, could tell its own story.

For now, everything hinges on plans that exist only in briefings and background whispers. Until there is confirmation from the palace or the Sussex camp, both the prospect of a royal summit and the promise of reconciliation remain uncertain.