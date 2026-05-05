Princess Eugenie has announced she is expecting her third child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, with congratulations shared across social media. The news was confirmed in a statement released by the Royal Family, which said the couple were 'very pleased' and that the baby is due this summer.

The announcement added that their two sons, August, aged five, and Ernest, aged two, are 'very excited' about the arrival of a sibling. Buckingham Palace also confirmed that the King has been informed and is 'delighted' with the news.

While much of the public reaction has been positive, the wording of the announcement has drawn attention to Princess Eugenie's continued use of the 'HRH' (Her Royal Highness) title, despite her not carrying out official royal duties.

Read more Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Allegedly 'Begging' Kate Middleton To Save Their Royal Titles Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Allegedly 'Begging' Kate Middleton To Save Their Royal Titles

Use of 'HRH' Title Draws Attention

Princess Eugenie remains entitled to the style 'Her Royal Highness' as a male-line granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II under the Letters Patent issued by King George V in 1917. Although she is not a working royal and does not receive funding from the Sovereign Grant, her title has not been formally removed.

The issue relates to how royal titles are applied across different members of the family. Some commentators on social media have pointed to differences between non-working royals and those undertaking official duties, arguing that the use of formal styles can appear inconsistent.

However, royal protocol distinguishes between entitlement to a title and the performance of official responsibilities, and there has been no indication of any change to Princess Eugenie's status.

Time to strip these HRH’s no? — Tanya Poulter (@tanyapoulter) May 4, 2026

Lovely news but I think the use of HRH is highly inappropriate for non-working royals. — Pippa Pepperpot 💚🍄🦖 (@PippaP22) May 4, 2026

Unacceptable calling her HRH she’s not a working Royal. These non working Royals need HRH titles gone what do taxpayers have to contribute it’s unacceptable do they live on Crown Estates — Susan_Spencer (@susi_spencer) May 4, 2026

Public Reaction Mixed Across Social Media

Reaction to the announcement has been largely supportive, with many users offering congratulations to the couple following the Royal Family's post. Messages shared publicly included well-wishes for the pregnancy and positive responses to the news of a growing family.

At the same time, some online posts focused on how the announcement was presented. A number of users questioned its prominence on official channels, while others referred to ongoing discussions about the roles of non-working members of the Royal Family.

There was also limited speculation about the couple's expanding family, including light-hearted guesses about the baby's gender. These points have not been addressed by the Palace.

Congratulations Princess Eugenie & Jack on baby number three! Wishing you a healthy summer arrival. — Khaleej Alliance (@khaleejalliance) May 4, 2026

Congratulations to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on the wonderful news! Wishing you a healthy pregnancy and a beautiful new addition to the family this summer. August and Ernest must be thrilled! God bless the growing Brooksbank family. — HustleMindestNG (@dailygrind1NG) May 4, 2026

Oh my what hateful comments. Congratulations on the expectation of a child. Stop blaming the daughters for the parents sins. They did nothing wrong b and have led respectable lives. — Jeanne DuBrasky (@jeannedubrasky2) May 4, 2026

Pregnancy Comes As Monarchy 'Slims Down'

The announcement comes as the King continues efforts to maintain a smaller group of working royals at the centre of official duties. Princess Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, are not part of the working monarchy and both hold private sector roles, although they occasionally attend major royal events.

This structure allows some members of the Royal Family to retain titles without undertaking formal public responsibilities. The arrangement reflects ongoing changes in how roles within the monarchy are defined.

Family News Remains Central Focus

Despite the online discussion, the announcement remains a personal update for Princess Eugenie and her family. The couple, who married in 2018, have largely kept their family life private while maintaining a limited public presence.

As they prepare to welcome their third child, no further details about the pregnancy have been released. The Palace has indicated that updates will be shared in due course.