Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be quietly exploring a part-time return to royal life, with sources claiming the couple hope to use a planned UK visit this summer to show the monarchy how their newfound 'Sussex magic' could help rehabilitate its image after years of scandal.

The renewed speculation follows the pair's recent high-profile trip to Australia, their first visit to the country since 2018, which was swiftly dubbed a 'faux royal tour' by commentators. Although conducted in a private capacity, much of the itinerary closely mirrored official royal engagements, including hospital visits, charity appearances and set-piece speeches that would not have been out of place on a formal royal schedule.

Australia Trip Fuels Talk of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Return

Harry and Meghan spent several days in Australia, visiting the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, a homeless women's shelter and the Australian National Veterans Art Museum. Harry also met supporters of a men's health charity and veterans at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, while Meghan appeared as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia and headlined a wellness retreat, where VIP tickets costing £1,600 included a photograph with her.

Read more Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pretending to be Heirs? Reality of Their Australia Tour Exposed by Royal Experts Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pretending to be Heirs? Reality of Their Australia Tour Exposed by Royal Experts

According to Heatworld, via an insider, the couple were buoyed by the reception. 'Harry and Meghan are very pleased with how this trip has gone,' the insider said. 'It has given them a lot of confidence and reinforced their belief that the tide is finally turning in their favour.' In their view, the public turnout and attention on their chosen causes 'confirmed Harry's belief they are creating a groundbreaking new blueprint' for a different kind of royal-adjacent life.

One royal editor even described the Australian schedule as a 'dummy run' for a similar tour in Britain. Behind the scenes, Harry is now pushing to be accepted back into the royal family on what amounts to a half-in, half-out basis, a hybrid role the late queen publicly rejected when the Sussexes stepped down in 2020.

'The way he sees it, the royals need him and Meghan flying the flag for the monarchy, especially with all the negativity they have endured from the Andrew scandal,' the insider said. Harry hopes to sit down with King Charles 'in a couple of months' when he is next in the UK, intent on persuading his father that this 'new chapter' can work.

How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle See Their 'New Blueprint'

If that sounds optimistic, Harry and Meghan evidently feel they have momentum. Their arrival in Australia was deliberately low-key. They reportedly flew business class on Qantas from Los Angeles to Melbourne without their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, and told organisers they were happy to be addressed informally. Harry's reply, 'However you like,' and Meghan's, 'Call me Meg,' were clearly intended to project ease rather than grandeur.

The Telegraph, in an opinion piece, observed that the couple appear to have edged closer to what they originally sought in their 2020 statement before the Sandringham summit, namely a 'progressive new role' and the status of being 'members of the royal family with financial independence.' That request was firmly rejected at the time. Now, the same long-shot idea is quietly back on the table, at least in their view.

Financial and reputational stakes are high. 'The opportunities for growth and success are huge, so they were desperate to make a good impression and build themselves a new powerbase,' the insider claimed. 'They both truly believe there is a pot of gold waiting for them if they get this right.' The choice of events in Australia veterans' art, mental health, food television and wellness culture doubled as a showcase for brands and causes that could support their post-royal projects for years.

Image management also appears to have been carefully stage-managed. Meghan's wardrobe, featuring numerous Australian designers, drew extensive coverage. A separate source insisted this was the product of weeks of planning, saying she 'spent a fortune on image consultants to make sure she was not perceived' as a diva. Everything from outfits to body language was allegedly fine-tuned well before departure from California.

Australia rejects Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



The Sydney Opera house was EMPTY! pic.twitter.com/IGt4omTZPN — Queer Lips of Truth II (@QLoTII) April 17, 2026

Invictus Games Seen as Possible Route Back to UK Stage

The next test comes closer to home. Harry, and possibly Meghan, is expected back in Britain this summer for the one-year countdown event to the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham. Those around the couple, according to the report, see the games as a potential springboard for broader re-engagement with the royal family.

'Harry was mindful going into this trip that it was like a dress rehearsal for the royals to see what they are missing out on and what they would stand to gain by allowing him and Meghan back into the fold part-time,' the insider said. Invictus, founded by Harry for injured and sick service personnel, is one of the few initiatives still widely associated with him in a positive light on both sides of the Atlantic.

Behind palace walls, there are suggestions of quiet manoeuvring, though none of this has been confirmed by the royal household. King Charles has been 'pushing hard behind the scenes for people to give Harry and Meghan another chance,' and Harry is said to have formally approached his father in the hope the king will agree to open the 2027 Games. If that happens, it would be read by many as a public signal that relations have thawed.

The wider backdrop is not flattering for the institution. In recent years, the monarchy has faced intense scrutiny over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with no obvious positive narrative to offset the damage. In the view of those close to the Sussexes, a highly visible, cause-driven couple attracting global attention overseas could offer a welcome distraction for the palace.

More than seven years after their 2018 royal tour, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have quietly slipped into Melbourne – this time as private citizens.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their four-day trip Down Under by visiting sick kids at the Royal Children’s Hospital… pic.twitter.com/sOBfMlbDIF — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) April 14, 2026

Officially, Buckingham Palace has not endorsed any form of part-time royal role for Prince Harry and Meghan, and no formal agreement has been announced. Until that changes, talk of a 'Sussex magic' rescue mission for the monarchy remains speculative and should be treated with caution.