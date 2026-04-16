King Charles is said to be pressing for peace with Prince Harry so he can finally see his grandchildren at Sandringham in Norfolk this summer, but Prince William is reportedly blocking any reconciliation — a bold power play that insiders claim has left the monarch furious and frustrated.

Prince William's Power Play Over Charles And His Grandchildren

According to the National Examiner, one insider said: 'Charles is at the point where he wants to forgive Harry and find a path forward, but Prince William simply won't hear of it, no matter what his father says.'

'It's become a huge battle because William carries enormous influence behind the scenes,' the insider added. 'And the truth is, many within The Firm still believe Harry and Meghan are toxic — so Charles doesn't have much support when it comes to welcoming them back.'

William, 43, is said to have never forgiven his younger brother for what he views as a series of public betrayals, from televised interviews to pointed accusations in Spare about both him and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Read more Prince William Will Not Invite Prince Harry to His Coronation, Royal Author Claims Prince William Will Not Invite Prince Harry to His Coronation, Royal Author Claims

One source, speaking separately to OK!, said the Prince of Wales' stance is 'much firmer and less flexible', while Charles remains more inclined to 'leave space for some form of future reconciliation.'

Security Row Deepens The Rift Over Royal Grandchildren

The battle over whether Charles can see his grandchildren is further complicated by a long‑running and very practical obstacle: security.

When Harry and Meghan formally stepped back on 31 March 2020, they lost taxpayer-funded police protection in the UK. Since then, Harry has insisted he will not bring Meghan and the children back without what he considers adequate security.

Those close to him say an official invitation to stay with his father at Sandringham could help unlock that, because certain royal visits can automatically trigger a more formal security arrangement. But, according to the National Examiner's source, Harry 'still hasn't gotten security approved, and it's looking increasingly likely it'll be denied'.

The insider went further, claiming that 'politically, it's not seen as something that would go down well with the public — and William is said to be thrilled because in his eyes, Harry is getting exactly what he deserve.'

Harry has been pushing through formal channels for what he views as necessary protection. Charles, the source said, has been 'trying to push the issue behind the scenes, lobbying key decision-makers to make it happen' so that a family visit can take place.

The same insider claimed: 'Charles is convinced William is meddling and quietly working against him. He's absolutely furious and has demanded William back down, but William is only digging in harder. They're at a total standstill — and time is running out.'

As the time of writing, none of the senior royals has commented publicly on the claims, and no official announcement has been made about any proposed Sandringham visit or changes to security arrangements.

The rift between King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry has been widening since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to Montecito, California. The couple's departure, their subsequent interviews and Harry's 2023 memoir Spare cemented what sources describe as a deep loss of trust within the family.

Charles, now 77, has not seen Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, for four years, and that absence appears to be weighing heavily.